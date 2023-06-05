California Flooring Service Sheds Light on the Hidden Reality of Luxury Vinyl Flooring

The company is committed to ensuring all homeowners are well-informed before purchasing their flooring options.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- California Flooring Service , a leading licensed California C54 & C15 Tile & Flooring Contractor , announces its mission to educate homeowners about the hidden challenges associated with luxury vinyl flooring installations. The company aims to emphasize the importance of proper floor preparation and the real costs involved to ensure long-lasting and trouble-free installations.Luxury vinyl flooring, commonly known as LVP, LVT, and SPC, has become increasingly popular among homeowners due to its affordability and aesthetic appeal. However, California Flooring Service seeks to inform consumers about the critical aspects that often go overlooked before purchasing such flooring options.According to Jason Ramsay, founder of California Flooring Service, "When buying luxury vinyl flooring for your home, it's imperative to understand the real costs of installation for long-term durability. The industry is selling these products without proper installation by qualified installers, leading to potential problems down the line. Our goal is to provide homeowners with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions."California Flooring Service, with over 20 years of experience, specializes in proper tile and flooring installations, placing significant emphasis on perfect floor preparation and moisture mitigation. The company takes pride in its team of trained and certified installers who are true employees, ensuring oversight, clear communication, and realistic expectations for every project. It offers proprietary installations with a proven track record of success, offering a wide variety of flooring services to suit the needs of every client, including:• Tile Installation• Stone Installation• Floor Preparation• Waterproofing• Wood Floor Installation• Luxury Vinyl Flooring Installation• Rubber Floor Installation• Laminate Floor Installation• And moreFor more information about California Flooring Service and its commitment to providing premium tile and flooring installation services, please visit their website at www.californiaflooring.com About California Flooring ServiceCalifornia Flooring Service is a licensed California C54 & C15 Tile & Flooring Contractor with over 20 years of industry experience. The company is dedicated to delivering premium tile and flooring installation services to homeowners in Orange County, CA, and surrounding areas. With a focus on proper floor preparation and expert installations, California Flooring Service aims to exceed customer expectations and ensure long-lasting, high-quality results.