Candyfloss Collection Introduces Affordable Luxury Wardrobe Essentials for the New Generation
EINPresswire.com/ -- Candyfloss Collection, a challenger brand in the fashion industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new line of affordable luxury wardrobe essentials. Created by Mildream Bennett, a dedicated entrepreneur and mother of three, Candyfloss Collection aims to revolutionize the concept of high-end fashion with its ethically sourced, sustainable, and organic products.
As a brand, Candyfloss Collection understands the importance of brand awareness, recognition, and catching the attention of consumers. With a vibrant array of 36 colors ranging from pastels to neutrals, the company’s statement hoodies, sweatshirts, and joggers are designed to stand out from the crowd and speak for themselves. The brand focuses on high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, making luxury fashion accessible to everyone.
"We believe that luxury should be affordable, sustainable, and of course comfortable," says Mildream Bennett, founder of Candyfloss Collection. "Our mission is to challenge the norms of the industry, revolutionizing the way fashion shows are conducted, eliminating costly packaging, and moving away from relying solely on expensive influencers. We look forward to becoming the favorite go-to brand for the comfort generation, one garment at a time."
At its very core, Candyfloss Collection is committed to promoting ethical practices and sustainability. The company’s products are sourced from organic materials and produced with utmost care for the environment. By offering a wide range of colors and designs, the brand caters to the diverse preferences of its customers.
To learn more about Candyfloss Collection and to view the entire collection, please visit www.candyflosscollection.com.
About Mildream Bennett
Founder of Candyfloss Collection, Mildream Bennett, is a resilient entrepreneur who has overcome numerous challenges to pursue her dream. Born and raised in the Philippines, Mildream faced adversity from a young age, but her determination and passion for entrepreneurship never wavered. Balancing the responsibilities of being a wife and mother, Mildream started her business from her iPhone at home and gradually expanded it to reach a larger audience in the UK market.
With her dedication and perseverance, Mildream Bennett has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. She continues to inspire others with her success story and commitment to creating affordable luxury products.
Mildream Bennett
As a brand, Candyfloss Collection understands the importance of brand awareness, recognition, and catching the attention of consumers. With a vibrant array of 36 colors ranging from pastels to neutrals, the company’s statement hoodies, sweatshirts, and joggers are designed to stand out from the crowd and speak for themselves. The brand focuses on high-quality craftsmanship and affordable prices, making luxury fashion accessible to everyone.
"We believe that luxury should be affordable, sustainable, and of course comfortable," says Mildream Bennett, founder of Candyfloss Collection. "Our mission is to challenge the norms of the industry, revolutionizing the way fashion shows are conducted, eliminating costly packaging, and moving away from relying solely on expensive influencers. We look forward to becoming the favorite go-to brand for the comfort generation, one garment at a time."
At its very core, Candyfloss Collection is committed to promoting ethical practices and sustainability. The company’s products are sourced from organic materials and produced with utmost care for the environment. By offering a wide range of colors and designs, the brand caters to the diverse preferences of its customers.
To learn more about Candyfloss Collection and to view the entire collection, please visit www.candyflosscollection.com.
About Mildream Bennett
Founder of Candyfloss Collection, Mildream Bennett, is a resilient entrepreneur who has overcome numerous challenges to pursue her dream. Born and raised in the Philippines, Mildream faced adversity from a young age, but her determination and passion for entrepreneurship never wavered. Balancing the responsibilities of being a wife and mother, Mildream started her business from her iPhone at home and gradually expanded it to reach a larger audience in the UK market.
With her dedication and perseverance, Mildream Bennett has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the fashion industry. She continues to inspire others with her success story and commitment to creating affordable luxury products.
Mildream Bennett
Candyfloss Collection
customerservice@candyflosscollection.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok