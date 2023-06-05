E-Fix Credit, Inc. Announces the "Free Business Scan" to Help Small Businesses Access Funding and Build Business Credit
The revolutionary software is connected to over 200 business lenders, providing small business owners access to a wide range of lending options.
Small business makes up approximately 44% of the economic activity here in the U.S. and provides 1.5 million jobs. Our software provides cheat codes to access funding for small businesses.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- E-Fix Credit, Inc., a leading provider of solutions for small businesses, is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative "Free Business Scan" software. This cutting-edge tool is designed to assist entrepreneurs in starting and expanding their businesses by comprehensively analyzing their funding options and offering resources to build business credibility.
At its core, the Free Business Scan is a revolutionary software connected to over 200 business lenders, providing small business owners access to a wide range of lending options. Through its lender compliance tools and resources, entrepreneurs can easily navigate the complex world of business funding and identify the financing options available to them.
One of the key features of the Free Business Scan is its vast network of over 3,000 vendors specifically curated to help businesses establish and strengthen their credit profiles. With the guidance of the software's virtual assistant, Brittany, users can seamlessly navigate through the process, ensuring they have all the necessary tools to build credibility for their businesses.
"We are thrilled to introduce the Free Business Scan to the market," said Maurice A. Shabazz, Owner of E-Fix Credit, Inc. "Our goal is to empower small business owners by providing them with the necessary resources to access funding and build business credit. With this innovative software, we eliminate the guesswork and simplify the process, enabling entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best – running and growing their businesses."
E-Fix Credit, Inc. distinguishes itself from others in the industry by offering a user-friendly DIY approach to business credit building and funding access. While users have the convenience of using the software independently, they also have access to a team of experienced business advisors who can provide guidance and support throughout their journey.
For more information about the Free Business Scan and to start building business credit, please visit https://www.e-fixcredit.com/.
About the Company
Founded in 2009, E-Fix Credit, Inc. has built an excellent reputation servicing clients nationwide for their personal and business credit needs. Maurice A. Shabazz, the company's owner, is a Certified Financial Education Instructor, Certified Credit Counselor, Certified Credit Expert, Business Advisor, and Business Funding Specialist.
In 2022 alone, E-Fix Credit, Inc. established over a whopping 1,000 start-ups for its clients, catapulting it to the top as a trusted leader in the industry.
