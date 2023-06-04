Pathways names Evan Hyatt as President

/EIN News/ --

June 1, 2023

Pathways announced Evan Hyatt has been named as the new president for the organization.

Hyatt previously served as CEO/president of Pathways from 2008 through 2016, and is re-joining the organization following a role as the vice president of marketing and development at Care Synergy, Pathways’ supporting organization.

Hyatt began his career with Pathways as its marketing manager in 2001 when the organization was known as Hospice of Larimer County. At the end of 2016, he left Pathways to become the executive director of operations for Kaiser Permanente in Northern Colorado. Then, following a brief stint with Banner Hospice, Hyatt joined Care Synergy in 2019. Altogether, he has more than 18 years of experience in hospice and palliative care at Pathways and Care Synergy.

“Pathways is excited to add Hyatt as the president of the organization, “stated Tim Bowen, president and CEO for Care Synergy. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in care for individuals with advanced illnesses that will benefit the patients and loved ones Pathways serves.”

In the role of president, Hyatt will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Pathways as well as collaborating with its board of directors to guide the mission, strategic objectives and growth of the organization.

“Being at Pathways after more than six years, I am both excited and humbled to return in the role of president,” states Hyatt. “I am looking forward to working along-side the excellent teams of caregivers and support staff here at Pathways to fulfill our mission to the community. I am honored to be asked to return.”

About Pathways: Established in 1978, Pathways is a nonprofit agency providing exceptional hospice care in the last months of life, complete palliative care for those with long-term serious illness, and community-wide grief support for residents of Larimer and Weld counties in Northern Colorado. Pathways is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at www.pathways-care.org and 970.663.3500.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for nonprofit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org .

