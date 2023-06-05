The Hills Cabins Adds 14th Unique, Inspiring Luxury Vacation Cabin to its Stellar Lineup of Properties in Broken Bow, OK
“Cabin Famous Five” is located in the exclusive development of Woodland Hills and offers unsurpassed luxury with stunning views of the surrounding forest
Cabin Famous Five is the perfect place for families and friends to getaway, relax and enjoy a modern sanctuary in the heart of nature”HOCHATOWN, OK, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hills Cabins, a leading provider of luxury vacation rentals in Broken Bow, OK, today announced the addition of its 14th unique, inspiring modern luxury vacation cabin. The new cabin named “Cabin Famous Five” is located in the exclusive development of Woodland Hills and offers unsurpassed luxury with stunning views of the surrounding forest.
Cabin Famous Five is a spacious 3,600 square foot home that can accommodate up to 14 guests. The home features three King Master Suites all with large en suite bathrooms, two bunk rooms with 2 sets of twin bunks, six full bathrooms, a large living room with a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen, a media room overlooking a wooded sanctuary and a private deck with an 8-person hot tub. This exclusive property also has an outdoor fireplace with covered seating, an outdoor grill, an outdoor firepit with ample seating and a custom designed playscape for kids.
In addition to its luxurious accommodations, Cabin Famous Five is also just a short drive from Beavers Bend State Park, which offers hiking, boating, fishing, biking, horseback riding, golf and much more.
“We are excited to add Cabin Famous Five to our portfolio of modern luxury vacation cabins,” said Kristen Falatko, owner of Hills Cabins. “This cabin is the perfect place for families and friends to getaway, relax and enjoy a modern sanctuary in the heart of nature.”
Cabin Famous Five is now available for booking. For more information or to book a stay at this or any of our one-of-a-kind properties, please visit www.thehillscabins.com or call 469.885.3871.
About The Hills Cabins:
The Hills Cabins is a leading provider of luxury vacation rentals in Broken Bow, OK. The company offers a wide variety of modern luxury homes to choose from, all of which are located in beautiful natural settings. Certain of the properties are also pet friendly. The Hills Cabins is committed to providing its guests with an unforgettable vacation experience.
We are a family-owned management group that provides the service of a large management company, offering luxury getaways with unsurpassed customer service!
To learn more about any of our luxury properties or to book your next vacation getaway, please visit our website at www.thehillscabins.com or call us at 469.885.3871.
