The Jazz Sanctuary Has 5 Free, Live Concert Performances in Philadelphia and its Suburbs This June
We have gained 57 events this year, and have reached, since our inception 12 years ago, 752 live events. This is indeed a remarkable year and we're not even halfway through it.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The start of the summer of 2023 features the musicians and performers of The Jazz Sanctuary, in its 12th year of bringing free, live concerts and educational programs to community groups throughout Philadelphia and its suburbs, at five events this June in Buckingham, Wyncote, Spring HJuse, Norristown and Old City Philadelphia.
— Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary
“We have gained 57 events this year, and have reached, since our inception 12 years ago, 752 live events,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “This is indeed a remarkable year and we're not even halfway through it.”
On Thursday, June 8, The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live music, coffee and treats, returns to Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
A late Sunday afternoon “Jazz & Joe” with The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet is slated for June 11 in Wyncote, PA at All Hallows Episcopal Church (262 Bent Road, Wyncote, PA 19095). This two-hour performance, which begins at 4 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, and is free of charge.
Another evening of “Jazz & Joe” is set for Thursday, June 15 at Bethlehem Baptist Church (Penllyn Pike and Dager Rd, Spring House, PA 19422). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, and is free of charge.
The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet makes its Norristown debut on Sunday, June 25 at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church (1208 Green Street, Norristown PA 19401) at 4 p.m.
The lone outdoor event on the calendar for The Jazz Sanctuary this month is slated for Tuesday, June 27 at Old City Philadelphia’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church (South 4th Street & Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106). The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet will perform from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the churchyard at St. Peter’s. Philly food truck “2streetsammies” will be at the event, and the church will be collecting donations to benefit the St. Peter’s Food Cupboard.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022, is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 (215) 266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
In performance, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary in Bethlehem, PA June 6, 2022 (part 1)