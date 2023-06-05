GreenFire Energy Inc. Hires Steven Brown, Seasoned Energy Industry Executive in Geothermal To Head Project Development
It is exciting to be joining during this period of rapid growth. I have worked with innovative energy technologies and GreenFire Energy’s GreenLoop technology is a game-changer for geothermal.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenFire Energy Inc. today announced that it has hired Steven Brown, a seasoned energy industry executive as Vice President Project Development to lead the company’s geothermal project development worldwide. Steven brings global experience leading multi-million-dollar projects to build and operate utility-scale geothermal. He is experienced in turnkey project oversight and implementation from engineering and financing through construction and operations including Lightning Dock in New Mexico and Bottle Rock in California. He has the reputation as a visionary and strategic thinker and is passionate about innovative energy solutions.
— Steven Brown
Steven was the Founder and CEO of Open Mountain Energy, a geothermal operator focused in North and South America. He led the company through early-stage development and identified business opportunities resulting in a 5 MW geothermal power plant and construction on additional 15 MW geothermal power generation. At Cyrq Energy, Inc., Steven was an EVP responsible for creating the Geothermal Division. Under his leadership the company developed multiple geothermal projects across the Western U.S. and completed two greenfield geothermal projects generating 20 MW and $80M capital budgets. Steven has a B.S. in civil engineering and an M.B.A., both from Brigham Young University.
“It is exciting to be joining GreenFire Energy during this period of rapid growth. I have led early-stage companies to develop high-potential business opportunities and built large scale geothermal projects. I have worked with many innovative energy technologies and GreenFire Energy’s GreenLoop technology is a game-changer for the geothermal industry,” said Steven Brown, vp project development, GreenFire Energy.
“Steve started with us late last year as a consultant and GreenFire Energy is delighted to have Steve now as a full-time employee and head of project development. His extensive geothermal experience base and understanding of the potential for our technology in project opportunities is perfect. He's already demonstrated how it is perfect for advancing our many projects, both in the U.S. and with other geothermal opportunities,” said Joseph Scherer, ceo, GreenFire Energy.
About GreenFire Energy® Inc.
San Francisco-based GreenFire Energy is committed to accelerating the generation of clean, continuous, reliable geothermal energy. The firm’s approach includes GreenFire’s GreenLoop™ closed-loop technology, a versatile Advanced Geothermal System (AGS); rich global geothermal expertise, both in-house and with industry-recognized partners; and collaboration with the world’s largest geothermal operating companies to deliver geothermal energy rapidly and economically. Visit us at www.greenfireenergy.com.
Hollis Chin
GreenFire Energy Inc.
+1 888-899-7363
media@greenfireenergy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn