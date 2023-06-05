Taking a Shot at a Great Gift for Dads and Grads with Bank-A-Ball Basketball
Bank-A-Ball in the Office, Dorm Room or Bedroom
Dad can use his new Bank-A-Ball when he needs to rehearse a presentation, clear his head before getting back to the grind, or just get a quick swish of accomplishment.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank on a winning gift for Dads and Grads this year with Bank-A-Ball™, the world’s most advanced portable indoor basketball product.
ABetter Design Company, makers of Bank-A-Ball, today announced that its new product is satisfying the cool factor for Father’s Day gift ideas and something special for the graduates nationwide.
Bank-A-Ball ($44.99 for ages 4+) is the adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to give any office, dorm room, or bedroom an instant action item and a quick break from the stresses of work, studying, and just for fun.
David Beker, inventor of Bank-A-Ball, said, “It might be tough to find a good, fun gift for your Dad or Grad this year. Bank-A-Ball is a gift that Grads, who are headed off to college; into a new apartment; advancing to middle school or high school, can hang up as a quick and easy activity with friends. And, Dad can use his new Bank-A-Ball when he needs to rehearse a presentation, clear his head before getting back to the grind, or just get a quick swish of accomplishment.”
Bank-A-Ball is not a regular mini hoop. Bank-A-Ball is a sturdy, 6-position segmented backboard with a 7-position spring-loaded adjustable, collapsible rim. It revolutionizes the trick shot possibilities with a whole new angle(s). Once it’s hooked to the top of a door, the room becomes the perfect arena for trick shot creation.
The story of Bank-A-Ball:
David Beker, 53, grew up as a major sports fan in Minneapolis, MN. Emulating the play of his favorite players from his hometown teams, particularly the local Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins, Vikings, and Wild, David would try to reenact the daily highlights and spectacular shots, runs, passes and catches. His favorite was basketball. However, being in the cold Midwest U.S., oftentimes playing ball was limited and had to occur indoors. As a result, trick shots became a constant creation for David and his friends. Now, decades later and with six kids of his own, David rekindled some of his fondest childhood sports activities and created a way to add trick shot creation to any living room, bedroom or playroom. “I always felt that bank shots allow for a margin of error to pull off the most spectacular shots. With some math skill and engineering prowess, I discovered that there are even more spectacular options if there were multiple back board and rim angles that allow for unlimited creativity.” Playing Bank-A-Ball and creating new trick shots has since become an everyday occurrence for David and the Beker kids, and now it’s on its way to “home” arenas everywhere.
About ABetter Design Company:
The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The premiere product is the company’s Bank-A-Ball indoor basketball set which demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. For more information, visit www.bankaball.com, post your trick shots and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
