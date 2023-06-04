[Fruitful Outcomes] The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Comes to a Successful Conclusion Facilitating the Signing of 39 Co-operation Agreements Worth USD 6.7 billion

MACAU, June 4 - The 14th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (IIICF), jointly organised by the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), came to a successful conclusion today (2 June). During the Forum, 220 business meetings were held, facilitating the signing of 39 co-operation agreements worth US$ 6.7 billion. With the number of agreements signed doubling compared to last year, this Forum took the new trends in international co-operation forward and explored new opportunities in infrastructure development.

Industry leaders exchanging views on future development

During this Forum, two thematic forums and ten parallel forums were held, which were attended by over 3,000 political, business and academic elites in the infrastructure sector from more than 60 countries and regions. They shared their valuable insights on trending topics, including new energy, international co-operation, green transformation and smart rail transit, and delved into the new directions for infrastructure development.

Concurrently, 220 business meetings were held during the Forum, leading to 39 co-operation agreements signed between Portuguese-speaking countries and regions such as Southeast Asia, Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau, over a 100% rise compared to last year (19 co-operation agreements). These agreements covered a wide range of fields such as transport, house building, power engineering, water conservancy construction, new energy, integration of industries, universities and research institutes, and talent training, adding up to roughly US$ 6.7 billion in value. The role of the Forum in serving as a high-end platform and promoting practical co-operation is thus reflected.

Demonstrating the strength of Chinese construction brands to the outside world

CHINCA Chairman Fang Qiuchen commented that a large number of industry leaders assembled this year. More than 3,000 guests from over 60 countries and regions attended the Forum, a record high since the launch of the event. This year’s exhibition has comprehensively improved in terms of quantity and quality. It is the first-ever professional exhibition held during the IIICF, with more than 90% of customised booths showcasing cutting-edge technological achievements and demonstrating the strength of Chinese construction brands.

Four major achievements have been made during the 14th IIICF: 1. fully demonstrating the green, low-carbon, digital intelligence-driven co-operation achievements and opportunities of the infrastructure industry worldwide, building consensus on further development within the industry, and gathering intelligence; 2. creating new scenarios for co-operation, exploring new space for co-operation, and enhancing the business matching function of the Forum; 3. leading the development of the infrastructure industry with professional and authoritative reports; 4. leveraging the strength of Macao as a platform to open up new opportunities for co-operation between Mainland China, Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries.

Creating a multiplier effect and rejuvenating Macao’s economy

According to IPIM President Vincent U, this is the first IIICF that has taken place in the post-pandemic era. It has been further internationalised with an increasing number of participating teams. Some of the guests who have come to Macao to participate in the Forum on-site will go on field trips to the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, Shenzhen and other cities in the Greater Bay Area, which reflects the role of the Forum in attracting and stimulating businesses.

This year’s exhibition area has increased by 1.5 times, and the exhibition has improved in terms of quantity and quality, securing incremental business to Macao’s construction and logistics industries. The exhibits are of practical value, and some of them were purchased on-site on the first day. Furthermore, the Forum has created a multiplier effect and brought high-spending business customers to catering, retail, hotel and other peripheral industries in Macao, generating more profits for these industries.

In addition, the IPIM organised a guided community tour to continue the momentum of the Forum. A total of 35 traders from various countries and regions participated in the community tour.