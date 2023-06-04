Flash News: OKX Wallet Enables Participation in Chainge Finance's zkSync Event with New Partnership

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 4, 2023.



OKX Wallet Enables Participation in Chainge Finance's zkSync Event with New Partnership

OKX Wallet is proud to announce its partnership with Chainge Finance, a cross-chain aggregated DEX, for its zkSync event on Cryptopedia - a Web3 learn-to-earn airdrop platform.

The zkSync event allows users to participate in a cross-chain swap between ETH or USDC on any supported chain and select zkSync as the destination chain. To participate in the event, users need to follow several steps, including opening the OKX Wallet app, creating a wallet or importing an existing one and connecting to the Chainge Finance dApp. By completing the cross-chain swap, users can participate in Chainge Finance's zkSync event and receive rewards from both Chainge and zkSync. To learn more, click here.

OKX Wallet recently launched Cryptopedia to help users identify potential Web3 projects and dApps, as well as lower the barrier to entry for Web3. The first issue of Cryptopedia focuses on the zkSync Era theme. Users who participate and complete quests in the zkSync issue of Cryptopedia, via OKX Wallet, will have a chance to receive zkSync airdrops and other airdrops related to the project. They will also have the opportunity to collect NFTs that are jointly designed by OKX Wallet and zkSync. Those who participate in OKX NFT and OKX DEX quests will have a higher chance of winning rare NFTs. To learn more about Cryptopedia, click here.

zkSync is an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling protocol based on zero-knowledge proofs. The scaling protocol is an important upgrade from the previous version, with improved transaction speed and lower costs. It is also a zkEVM, making it compatible with Ethereum and other EVM-compatible projects.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace, DEX and Web3 Earn.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



