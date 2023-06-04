Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,257 in the last 365 days.

PM chairs welcome ceremony for Australian counterpart

VIETNAM, June 4 -  

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a welcome ceremony on Sunday morning for his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, who is paying an official visit to Việt Nam on June 3-4.

Following the ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held talks.

This is the first official visit to Việt Nam of PM Albanese since he took office, which takes place just two months after a State visit of the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley. This reflects the importance that Australia attaches to its relations with Việt Nam.  

Besides talks with PM Chính, the Australian PM will also have meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, President Võ Văn Thưởng and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Earlier on the day, before the welcome ceremony, PM Albanese and his entourage paid floral tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum in Hà Nội.

Việt Nam and Australia established diplomatic relationship in 1973. Over the past 50 years, bilateral ties have seen substantial and effective development, with economic and trade cooperation a bright spot. Two-way trade reached almost US$15.7 billion in 2022, up nearly 27 per cent from 2021. Australia is now the seventh largest trade partner of Việt Nam while Việt Nam is the 10th largest trade partner of Australia.

The two countries have signed a Việt Nam – Australia Enhanced Economic Engagement Strategy (EEES), under which they are working to bolster bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides have maintained trust and strengthened friendship, mutual understanding and respect through the exchange of delegations, contact at both central and local levels and people-to-people friendship exchanges.

The visit of PM Albanese to Việt Nam is an occasion for the two countries to not only review their 50-year cooperation but also discuss opportunities to lift bilateral relations to a new height. — VNS

You just read:

PM chairs welcome ceremony for Australian counterpart

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more