BZRK Audio Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring First-Ever Glass Car Tweeters to Market
EINPresswire.com/ -- BZRK Audio, a Phoenix-based designer and developer of high-quality speaker solutions, is pleased to announce the official launch of a crowdfunding campaign to bring a first-of-its-kind glass tweeter to market. The new product, which has been successfully developed and tested in the prototype stage by BZRK Audio Principal Paris Featherstone, will be the first commercially available car speaker technology featuring glass parts.
“Glass produces a stunning sound that’s on par with much more expensive materials,” said Featherstone, who began developing the glass tweeters in 2021. “If you’re on the hunt for clarity, detail, and fidelity in every drive, you’re going to love this brand-new car speaker style.”
The crowdfunding campaign is live on Indiegogo now through July 29, 2023. The flexible funding goal is currently set at $20,000 to cover production costs for 500 – 1000 pairs of tweeters, logo and package design, and the long-term goal of showcasing a retail-ready product at CES. This estimate is based on previous BZRK Audio production runs, which include multiple tweeter models.
Contributors to the campaign can choose between two funding options: $5 USD, which includes a flashy BZRK Audio bumper sticker, and $45 USD and up, which includes a heavily discounted pair of glass dome tweeters. When the products eventually become commercially available, prices will start at $75 USD.
“Working with entirely new materials to produce a brand new type of product is a challenge, but I’m thrilled to be pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with car speakers,” said Featherstone. “Nobody is using glass for this style of loudspeaker, which means we’re in on the ground floor of something truly special. I’m so grateful for the support so far, and I can’t wait to see what’s possible by the end of the campaign.”
While BZRK Audio gears up for glass tweeter production, the company will continue to push out its existing collection of affordable speakers, tweeters, and audio accessories to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. Dash speaker adapter plates, car coaxial speakers, and the highly acclaimed RST-150 tweeters are just a few of the products available on www.BZRKAudio.com and the BZRK Amazon storefront.
To learn more about the glass car tweeter Indiegogo campaign, click here. To learn more about BZRK Audio, explore its assortment of audio technology, and get to know Founder and Principal Paris Featherstone, please visit www.BZRKAudio.com.
About BZRK Audio
Since 2017, BZRK Audio has developed affordable high-quality audio equipment out of its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. With a passion for innovative materials, stunning sound, and novel technology, Founder and Principal Paris Featherstone has blended approachability and dependability to deliver a new type of audio experience.
BZRK Audio specializes in next-gen car audio technology; a first-of-its-kind glass dome tweeter is currently in the development stage and expected to hit the market in 2024. To learn more about BZRK Audio and shop the latest collection, please visit www.BZRKAudio.com.
