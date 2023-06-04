Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of APGN, GNL, RTL, and BACK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of APGN and Pyxis Oncology, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, APGN shareholders will receive 0.1725 shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. common stock for each share of APGN common stock owned. Following the merger, pre-merger Apexigen shareholders are expected to own approximately 10% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are an APGN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of GNL and Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. shareholders will receive 0.670 shares of GNL common stock for each common share of Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. owned. Following the merger, pre-merger Global Net shareholders are expected to own approximately 45% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a GNL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RTL and Global Net Lease, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, RTL shareholders will receive 0.670 shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. common stock for each common share of RTL owned. Following the merger, pre-merger Necessity Retail shareholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the outstanding equity of the combined company.

If you are a RTL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of BACK and Theralink Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed merger, all of Theralink Technologies, Inc.’s outstanding equity interests will be exchanged for shares of BACK common stock. Following the merger, pre-merger IMAC Holdings shareholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company.

If you are a BACK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2023 Lifshitz Law PLLC.

