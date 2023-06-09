Introducing Breakthrough 300 Gauss Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technology
New Magnetic Tattoo Removal Technology Offers Faster, More Complete RemovalMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new tattoo removal technology that uses 300 Gauss magnets to break up ink particles more effectively has been developed. The technology, called Non-Invasive magnetic tattoo removal is said to be faster and more complete than traditional tattoo removal methods, such as laser tattoo removal.
As tattoo inks contain a wide range of heavy metals, organic, inorganic, or minerals. The Percentage of heavy metals differs depending on the composition. Most of the heavy metals contained in tattoo inks are ferromagnetic. We are excited to introduce this new technology to the market,” said Adam. Non-Invasive magnetic tattoo removal is a faster, more complete way to remove tattoos that is much less painful than laser tattoo removal.
Non-Invasive magnetic tattoo removal works by using a magnetic field to break up the ink particles in a tattoo. Reduced Treatment Time: With our 300 Gauss Magnetic Tattoo Removal, individuals can expect significantly reduced treatment times compared to other methods. The powerful magnetic field accelerates the breakdown of tattoo ink particles, leading to faster results. The ink particles are then removed from the body by the body’s natural immune system. The procedure is performed by a trained professional and typically takes about 30 minutes per session. We have been very pleased with the results of Non-Invasive magnetic tattoo removal in our clinical trials,” said Adam. “We have seen excellent results in removing tattoos of all colors and sizes, and we have had no reports of any serious side effects.
I was so happy with the results of my magnetic tattoo removal,” said Rebbecca. “I had a tattoo that I had been wanting to remove for years, but I was afraid of the pain and scarring associated with laser tattoo removal. With non-invasive magnetic tattoo removal, I didn’t experience any pain or scarring, and my tattoo is almost completely gone.”
Non-Invasive magnetic tattoo removal has been endorsed by Dr. Linda Paradis, a leading expert and inventor of magnetic in tattoo removal.
