Indigenous Leader Honors Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard With a Special Award

The Otomitl people of Ixtenco, Mexico, present a ritual scepter—a symbol of temporal and religious leadership—to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For thousands of years, before Spanish conquistadors arrived in Mexico, the Otomitl people of the Central Mexican Plateau, thrived. A courageous civilization whose name means “one who walks with arrows” in their indigenous language, the Otomitl honor those known for their leadership, courage and wisdom with the presentation of a scepter bearing the carved likeness of an eagle.

Mayor Renato Sanchez of the city of Ixtenco in the state of Tlaxcala presented an eagle scepter to a representative of the Church of Scientology who accepted the honor on behalf of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Mayor Sanchez first learned about Scientology in 2014 when in Los Angeles with 12 other Tlaxcalan mayors to inaugurate an L.A. office for their state. Organizacion de Tlaxcaltecas USA is a nonprofit that provides support to the Tlaxcalan people in America and at home, helping reunite migrant families with their loved ones and promoting the traditions, customs, culture, crafts and gastronomy of Tlaxcala.

Sanchez and his fellow mayors toured the Church of Scientology of Los Angeles where they were introduced to the fundamentals of Scientology and Church-sponsored humanitarian and social betterment campaigns. The mayor was eager to make these available to the people of his city. In 2017, an L. Ron Hubbard community library opened in the nearby city of Panatola and these books are now also being donated to the public library in Otomitl.

Thousands of Mexican and Central American migrants live in L.A. County. The Los Angeles Churches of Scientology partner with Organizacion de Tlaxcaltecas USA, hosting events to help keep their culture alive and support the organization’s humanitarian initiatives.

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists are deeply committed to human rights, inspired by the words of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote “human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. The network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

