Salem Baptist Church's Annual Parking Lot Party Returns for a Fun-Filled Day of Community Fellowship

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, June 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salem Baptist Church’s annual Parking Lot Party will return for the second consecutive year this Saturday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the church parking lot.

This free community event is designed to bring the community together for a fun-filled day of fellowship including something for every member of the family from food to DJ’s and live music and various family activities like bounce houses, classic carnival games, face painting, human foosball, an obstacle course and more.

“This year we have something for everyone–STEM demonstrations, an amusement ride and more,” said Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus.

K-Drama, an accomplished rap artist and music producer from Cincinnati, Ohio will entertain attendees this year along with other local artists. Known for his creative prowess and humble heart, the artist will add an ambience of musical features like “Both Sides of the Blessing” and “Do What I Do.” Fans can find his music on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSofBd15JyVUzycNI-X2nhw.

“The entire community is invited to join us for a free-fun filled day,” said Salem’s Youth Minister Brandon Whitaker. “Come help us pack the parking lot in the name of fellowship,”

The church is currently recruiting for volunteers to help support the event. Those interested in serving should contact Minister Brandon Whitaker for details.

About the Salem Baptist Church

Led by Rev. Dr. Selwyn Q. Bachus, the Salem Baptist Church is transforming lives by Exalting the Savior, Evangelizing the Lost, Equipping the Saints and Expanding the Kingdom of God. Salem is home to the largest African American church population in the State of Nebraska. The church was founded in 1922 and has played important roles in the history of African Americans in Omaha, and in the city's religious community. Church leadership has impacted the city in a variety of ways. Long-time Rev. J.C. Wade was recognized in the Congressional Record in 2000.