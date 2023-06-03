Thousands Gather at UK Scientology Headquarters for the Annual Medieval Spring Fair

Saint Hill hosted its annual Spring Fair in keeping with a tradition of service to the community begun in the 1960s when Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard made his home at Saint Hill Manor.

Youngsters were introduced to falconry.

There was a prince and princess school for the children.

Young girls learned the ropes of being a medieval princess.

There were also sack races for the kids.

EAST GRINSTEAD, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the rich culture and history of England, the Church of Scientology created a memorable afternoon May 28 on the lush grounds of Saint Hill Manor in West Sussex, England. Carrying forward a tradition of community service begun by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard when he lived at Saint Hill Manor in the 1960s, the Church threw open its grounds to East Grinstead families and those who traveled there from some 60 nearby towns.

The medieval theme of the annual Spring Fair informed many activities and games including the Punch and Judy puppet shows, falconry displays, jousting matches, fire-eating performances, kite flying, archery contests and a “prince and princess school.” Also popular were bouncy houses and slides, a petting zoo, donkey rides, a nature hunt, face painting, and arts and crafts. And all amid a riot of spring flowers and flowering trees and shrubs.

“This was our first time and wow,” wrote one family on their social media. “There was so much to do for kids. It was well organized and a great atmosphere. Kids loved it and so did we. We will definitely go back.”

“I’ve been to many events at Saint Hill,” wrote another. “I’d just like to say how amazing today was.”

Saint Hill is featured in an episode of Inside Scientology on the Scientology Network. The original series provides unprecedented access to the facilities and the behind-the-scenes operation of the Church of Scientology. This episode shows people inside the first international headquarters for Scientology, in keeping with the words of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige when he launched the Scientology Network in 2018, that the network would show viewers “who we are, what Scientology is, and what Scientology can do.”

