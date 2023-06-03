Focusing on export, investment, consumption to boost growth: PM

VIETNAM, June 3 - HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on June 3 asked ministries, agencies and localities to push the three engines of export, investment and consumption in order to speed up the country's economic growth in the time ahead.

Speaking at an online regular meeting between the Government and localities, the leader stressed the need to remove obstacles to production and business, and help enterprises in administrative procedures, interest rates and market expansion.

He also urged localities to accelerate the disbursement of public investment capital and the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme as well as national target programmes, and focus on site clearance and material preparations for key projects.

Apart from promoting domestic consumption, it is necessary to expand export markets, the PM said, highlighting other tasks such as effectively taking advantage of existing free trade agreements, materialising the recently approved National Power Development Plan VIII, ensuring food for domestic consumption and exports, having the European Commission (EC)'s “yellow card” warning against Vietnam's seafood exports lifted, and dealing with the shortage of medicines, vaccines and medical equipment.

The move is to maintain the macro-economic stability, control inflation, boost growth and ensure major economic balances, PM Chính emphasised.

According to the leader, over the past five months, thanks to joint efforts by the Government, ministries, agencies and localities, progress has been made in production, business, export, foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction and the real estate market.

The socio-cultural and sport fields have also recorded development, he continued, adding that people’s lives have remained stable, social order and safety and national defence and security have been ensured, and external affairs and international integration have been stepped up.

The participating Deputy PMs, and representatives of ministries, agencies and localities shared the view on the drastic, close instruction and the flexible, effective management of the Government and the PM over the past time, leading to positive changes in the socio-economic situation despite a range of difficulties and challenges.

They also pointed to the huge growth pressure in the remaining months of this year, saying the growth rate must be higher than that recorded in the previous period.

To that end, they raised proposals regarding the implementation of big investment and construction projects, credit and tax policies, work permit and visa, and wage, among others. VNS