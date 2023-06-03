Summer Fun for East Hollywood Families at the Scientology Memorial Day Street Fair

Bubble machines were one of the favorite activities at the L.A. Memorial Day festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way.

Lots of child-friendly games for the kids

Marine Corps vet salutes the flag during an a cappella rendition of the national anthem.

Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Penton spoke of the significance of Memorial Day.

The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles launched the summer season with a family fun festival and Memorial Day remembrance ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology transformed the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and L. Ron Hubbard Way into a summer fair for local families. Young Angelinos shot down the water slides and frolicked in the splash pool. The community gathering marked the unofficial start of the summer season.

There was complimentary cotton candy and popcorn, and a donut-eating contest. Laughter and music filled the air all day.

Then mid-afternoon, an a cappella rendition of the national anthem marked the beginning of a remembrance ceremony, honoring those fallen in service to America. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Penton spoke of the significance of Memorial Day.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

An episode of Inside Scientology featuring the Church of Scientology Los Angeles was part of the special when Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige launched the network in 2018. The network is available at DIRECTV channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, through mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

