Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Announces Interim Appointees to the State Board of Education

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. has named three interim appointees to serve on the State Board of Education (BOE). Warren Haruki, who recently retired from several executive positions, has been appointed to serve as the new board chair. The two other appointees are Kahele Dukelow, dean of arts and sciences at Maui College, and Shanty Asher, of Honolulu, an existing BOE member.

Warren Haruki is an experienced business and community leader who brings a wealth of executive experience to the BOE. He has led several companies to improved performance and financial success, including most recently for Grove Farm on Kauaʻi. He was also the CEO of Maui Land & Pineapple Company from 2009 to 2023 and served as Trustee and Chair of the Parker Ranch Foundation Trust from 2004 to 2012. He was a founding member of the Public Schools of Hawaiʻi Foundation and has served on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards. He has a strong reputation as an effective collaborator and data-driven decision-maker. Haruki is a graduate of Kapa‘a High School and holds a Bachelor of Science in industrial management from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration in marketing from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. His term begins July 1, 2023. He will serve as BOE Chair, succeeding Bruce Voss, who will continue to serve as an at-large member.

Kahele Dukelow has previously taught in the Department of Education (DOE) as an elementary school and middle school teacher. Her background in education – curriculum development, teaching, grant writing, student support, and more – is extensive and includes culturally based curriculum and activities across all content areas. She is currently the dean of arts and sciences at Maui College and was formerly a faculty member with the Hawaiian Studies department at the college. She is the current chair of ‘Aha Kauleo, a statewide group that advises the DOE Office of Hawaiian Education on Hawaiian Language immersion. In 2019, Dukelow was recognized by the Native Hawaiian Education Council as Hawaiian educator of the year. She is a graduate of Baldwin High School, Maui Community College, and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Hawaiian studies and master’s degree in education in teaching. Her term begins July 1, 2023.

Shanty Asher is the Pacific Islander Liaison Officer at the Economic Revitalization for the City and County of Honolulu and a holdover from the previous BOE. Shanty has taken on an active role since she started serving on the board to build and strengthen partnership, trust, and engagement between schools and community groups to ensure equitable service and opportunities for all students. She previously served as a consultant at the Pacific Resources for Education and Learning in Hawai‘i and served as deputy assistant secretary for Pacific affairs at the Department of Foreign Affairs for the Federated States of Micronesia. She is an alumna of the Executive Leadership Development Program and Asia Pacific Security Studies. Shanty earned both her Bachelor of Science in pre-law and a Master of Science in criminal justice administration at Chaminade University of Honolulu. Asher then earned her Juris Doctor from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego in 2018 and upon her return to Hawai‘i she became fully engaged in supporting the Micronesian community. She is a graduate of Malem Elementary School and Kosrae High School.

Haruki and Dukelow will succeed members Lynn Fallin (at-large) and Kili Namau‘u, (Maui County) whose terms end June 30.

