Department of Health to host Red Hill open house, Fuel Tank Advisory Committee meeting June 5 and 6, 2023

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) will host an open house and conduct a Fuel Tank Advisory Committee (FTAC) meeting next week to address environmental contamination from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Representatives from DOH, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Joint Task Force-Red Hill, Navy Region Hawaiʻi, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and Defense Health Agency will participate in both events.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

WHAT: Red Hill Open House (View information booths and have questions answered by representatives from DOH, EPA, Department of Defense, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, Sierra Club of Hawaiʻi, and more.) WHERE: Moanalua High School Cafeteria 2825 Ala Ilima Street Honolulu, HI 96818 WHEN: Monday, June 5, 2023 3:00-7:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

These events are part of efforts by DOH and other agencies to increase and enhance public engagement related to Red Hill. The EPA hosted a Red Hill Open House on January 17, 2023. EPA and DOH also jointly conducted two webinars: Public Health Activities Related to Red Hill on January 12, 2023 and Drinking Water Monitoring Update for Red Hill on April 20, 2023. EPA plans to conduct additional webinars in 2023.

