Voting Systems Specialist

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $25-29/hr. plus competitive state benefits

Position is open until June 16, 2023

ABOUT

The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the registration of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.

The Elections Division ensures Idaho’s elections are fair, accurate, accessible, and secure. By maintaining and modernizing the security and integrity of Idaho’s election system, our intent is to ensure every voice is heard, and every vote counted. The division provides valuable services to voters, candidates, and election officials for all of Idaho’s 44 counties.

DESCRIPTION

This position plays a critical role within the Elections Division in helping the office ensure elections equipment used in Idaho’s elections is accurate, efficient, accessible, and secure. The position oversees the testing for certification of voting systems used to design, process, and tabulate ballots and report election results in Idaho. This position reports to the Elections Division Director. Travel may be required.

DEFINING CHARACTERISTICS

The position provides guidance and advice to counties on the security and technical standards of voting systems certified for use pursuant to I.C. 34-2409. The ideal candidate for this position must adhere to high ethical standards and is comfortable working in a highly scrutinized and technical environment. The incumbent is expected to have strong communication skills that will bridge the highly technical aspects of the position to the operational at the county level. Additionally, the person in the position will present the data and test results to the public and the media.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide expertise in voting systems and equipment.

Become familiar with U.S. Election Assistance Commission standards for voting equipment and testing requirements.

Sit on the U.S. Election Commission Standards Board.

Train counties on standards and testing requirements.

Develop testing and certification standards for the state of Idaho.

Conduct hearings to test voting equipment and software releases to be used by counties.

Test election technology such as e-poll books, ballot on demand, UOCAVA/remote ballot marking devices, and election night reporting systems.

Develop documentation and track voting systems used in Idaho counties.

Conduct audits related to compliance with voting certification standards.

Ensure all voting system components are updated, maintained, tested, and secure.

Create and maintain procedural documentation.

Assist with response to technical public records requests related to voting systems.

Ensure compliance with Idaho laws, rules, and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Support and collaborate on special projects outside of the elections cycle, improving processes and systems within the scope of elections.

QUALIFICATIONS

Candidates must effectively demonstrate knowledge and experience in the following areas:

Some knowledge of Idaho election laws.

Some knowledge of voting systems.

Some experience reviewing or auditing organizational accounts, information, policies and procedures to ensure compliance.

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Voting Systems Specialist Application” to Guillermo Velasco, Elections Director, at [email protected]

EEO/AA/Veteran

The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].

Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.