Campaign Finance Specialist

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $22-24/hr. plus competitive state benefits

Position is open until June 12, 2023.

ABOUT

The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the registration of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.

The Elections Division ensures Idaho’s elections are fair, accurate, accessible, and secure. By maintaining and modernizing the security and integrity of Idaho’s election system, our intent is to ensure every voice is heard, and every vote counted. The division provides valuable services to voters, candidates, and election officials for all of Idaho’s 44 counties.

DESCRIPTION

This position, located within the Elections Division, is critical for the proper administration of Idaho Sunshine Law. The incumbent in this role educates candidates and campaign treasurers on all aspects of campaign finance. The incumbent in this role will also work closely with the counties to provide campaign finance training and assist with related issues and questions. This position reports directly to the Elections Division Director.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Conduct inspections on campaign finance accounts to determine compliance with requirements, laws, regulations, policies, and procedures.

Provide consultative and technical services to candidates and campaign treasurers regarding Idaho Sunshine Law.

Collaborate with legal department regarding campaign finance law.

Collaborate with database vendor in testing new enhancements to the campaign finance system.

Lead test groups for functionality of the campaign finance system.

Manage database for campaign finance accounts.

Assist in developing training materials and presentations for Idaho Sunshine Law and campaign finance portal in collaboration with appropriate staff.

Develop policy and procedure manual(s).

Prepare or assist in the preparation of reports, surveys, and projects.

Investigate complaints of misuse of campaign funds and document findings.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Some knowledge of management practices; program or project planning and implementation.

Experience developing and evaluating policies and procedures.

Experience interpreting and applying state and federal law to programs.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in political science, public administration, business, or related field.

Some knowledge of local, state, and federal regulations/laws related to campaign finance.

Experience developing and evaluating policies, procedures, training and presentation materials.

Experience reviewing documents for accuracy, completeness, and compliance.

Experience developing and managing complex databases.

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Campaign Finance Specialist” to Guillermo Velasco, Elections Director, at [email protected]

EEO/AA/Veteran

The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].

Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.