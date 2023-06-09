Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,466 in the last 365 days.

Prostate Cancer: Unraveling the Efficacy of Hormone Therapy

Prostate Cancer Treatment

Prostate Cancer Treatment

Tailored Treatment-Prostate Cancer

Tailored Treatment-Prostate Cancer

RSNY-PC Stops Here: Trust

RSNY-PC Stops Here

RSNY-PC Robotic Surgery The Perfect Solution in Sight

RSNY-PC Robotic Surgery

Diving deep into prostate cancer treatment and the promising role of hormone therapy

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As cancer continues to pose a significant public health threat, a shift in the approach to prostate cancer treatment presents itself. The focus is now shifting from traditional methods such as surgery to more innovative and nearly non-invasive treatments, including hormone therapy and stereotactic radiosurgery.

Based on years of data and a wealth of experience, medical practitioners at Radiosurgery New York (RSNY) have been pioneering the use of hormone therapy for prostate cancer, a technique that is transforming the lives of thousands of individuals across the country. RSNY’s physicians’ dedication to developing effective and minimally invasive treatment methods is helping to increase the quality of life of their patients and reduce the recurrence rate of the disease.

Historically, the surgical removal of the cancerous prostate has been a commonly used treatment method. However, data from RSNY suggests that this approach might not be as effective as initially thought. In fact, surgical treatment for Gleason 7 prostate cancer—a score indicating the intermediate aggressiveness of the disease—has a 54% relapse rate at 10 years.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4508854/

RSNY presents a compelling argument for alternative treatment methods through its wealth of data collected over two decades. Using their unique program of seeds plus fractionated stereotactic radiosurgery, RSNY boasts high control rates and high cancer-free survival rates at both five and ten years. The quality of life following this treatment also appears to surpass that of open surgery.

By utilizing technology such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and computer-aided radiation seed implantation placed under fluoroscopic, ultrasonic, and computer guidance, RSNY's program is making significant strides. They are one of the few centers using Palladium seeds exclusively, a decision made solely based on patient care.

RSNY’s method, a human-led, technology-assisted one, aims to improve patient survival while maintaining sexual and urinary function and avoiding radical surgery. RSNY believes that this approach can help assure the highest likelihood of freedom from prostate cancer recurrence.

This is in stark contrast to the reality of both open and robotic surgeries, where the majority of patients experience sexual and urinary complications. However, it is essential to note that every patient's case is unique. The most suitable treatment option always depends on the individual patient's condition, medical history, and other personal factors. Therefore, patients and their doctors must thoroughly discuss all available treatment options, their potential benefits and risks, and their alignment with the patient's personal health goals and values.

Prostate cancer continues to be a major health challenge. However, with continued research and innovations such as those being pioneered at RSNY, the future of prostate cancer treatment appears to be promising. The work being done by RSNY underscores the value of exploring new, more effective treatment strategies that can improve the survival and quality of life of those living with prostate cancer.

Press Release By: World Wide Digest

Matthew Moghaddam
World Wide Digest
pr@worldwidedigest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Gil Lederman and Curtis Sliwa Talk Prostate Cancer

You just read:

Prostate Cancer: Unraveling the Efficacy of Hormone Therapy

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more