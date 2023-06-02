Submit Release
FTC Approves Final Order Requiring Anchor Glass Container Corp. to Drop Noncompete Restrictions That It Imposed on Workers

Following a public comment period, the Federal Trade Commission finalized a consent order settling charges that Anchor Glass Container Corp. illegally imposed noncompete restrictions on more than 300 workers across a variety of positions.

The consent order bans Anchor Glass from entering into, maintaining, enforcing or attempting to enforce, or threatening to enforce noncompete restrictions on relevant workers. Among other things, the company also is banned from telling a relevant employee or other employers that the employee is subject to a noncompete.

The Commission vote to approve the final order was 3-0.

