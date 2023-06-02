Executive & Legislative Affairs Specialist

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $22-24/hr. plus competitive state benefits

Position is open until June 16, 2023.

ABOUT

The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the registration of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.

The Executive and Legislative Affairs Division is the liaison with the Office of the Governor, other executive offices, Legislature, and numerous other agencies of state government. This division is responsible for the filing of tort claims, summons and complaints, official acts of the Governor, including Executive Orders and Proclamations, and administering the Address Confidentiality Program. The division also oversees the reporting of lobbying activities related to the Legislature and Executive Officials to ensure public transparency.

DESCRIPTION

This position, located within the Executive and Legislative Affairs division, is critical for the proper administration of Idaho Sunshine Law. The incumbent in this role educates lobbyists, legislators and the executive branch on permissible and unallowable lobbying activities in accordance with Idaho law. This role is the office expert in lobbying laws and the lobbyist tracking portal. Additionally, this role assists the Director of Executive and Legislative Affairs in performing required statutory ministerial duties of the office. The position reports directly to the Director of Executive and Legislative Affairs.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide consultative and technical services to lobbyists regarding Idaho Sunshine Law.

Review lobbyist registrations and reports for compliance.

Participate in or conduct surveys, inspections, or reviews to determine compliance with requirements, laws, regulations, policies, and procedures.

Investigate complaints of misuse of activities and document findings.

Assist in developing training materials and presentations for Idaho Sunshine Law and the lobbyist tracking portal, in collaboration with appropriate SOS staff.

Consult with legal department regarding Idaho law.

Develop policy and procedure manual(s).

Prepare or assist in the preparation of reports, surveys, and projects.

Manage the database for lobbyist accounts.

Assist in the proper filing of documents required by law.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Some knowledge of management practices; program or project planning and implementation.

Experience developing and evaluating policies and procedures.

Experience interpreting and applying state and federal law to programs.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in political science, public administration, business, or related field.

Some knowledge of local, state, and federal regulations/laws related to lobbying.

Experience working closely with multiple government entities.

Experience interpreting and applying state and federal law to programs.

Experience developing and evaluating policies, procedures, training and presentation materials.

Experience reviewing documents for accuracy, completeness, and compliance.

Experience developing and managing complex databases.

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Lobbyist Specialist Application” to Lisa Mason, Director of Executive & Legislative Affairs, at [email protected]

EEO/AA/Veteran

The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].

Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.