Customer Service Representative II

Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $16-19/hr. plus competitive state benefits

Position is open immediately until filled.

ABOUT

The Idaho Secretary of State is one of Idaho’s seven statewide elected officials tasked with executing specific constitutional and statutory duties. The Secretary serves as Idaho’s chief elections official, oversees the registration of businesses, trademarks, notaries, and other professions, as well as maintains records on the official actions of the Governor and Legislature.

The Business Services Division manages all processing of domestic and foreign business filings, Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings, Notary and Apostille filing and services, and applications for Trademarks.

DESCRIPTION

The Customer Service Representative 2 performs general office duties, data entry, and customer service as a representative of the Secretary of State. The customer service representative has constant contact with the public, in person, by phone, and electronically. The position requires working independently on a variety of tasks that require attention to detail and accuracy. Successful candidates will have demonstrated ability to work in a fast-paced call center environment, provide excellent customer service, and have strong verbal and written communication skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Provide front-line customer service and specialized information regarding registering of businesses, notaries, and uniform commercial code (Liens)

Accessing data using a computerized system

Maintaining records in computerized system

Answering customer questions in person, by phone, or electronically

Writing correspondence letters

Photocopying and scanning documents

Learn Idaho laws that pertain to the office’s responsibilities

Explain online filing process to customers

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Good knowledge of office support functions including word processing (40 WPM or greater), filing, database use and management, and reception

Experience working with multiple electronic devices, systems, and data records

Experience working in a call center environment

Experience processing credit card payments and handling money

Strong customer service skills

TO APPLY:

To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “Customer Service Representative 2 Application” to Kim Hunter, Business Services Director, at [email protected]

EEO/AA/Veteran

The State of Idaho is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and prohibit discrimination against qualified individuals based on their status as protected veterans or individuals with disabilities and prohibit discrimination against all individuals based on their race, color, religion, political affiliation or belief, sex, national origin, genetics, or any other status protected under applicable federal, state, or local laws.

The State of Idaho is committed to access and reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities, auxiliary aids and services are available upon request. If you require an accommodation at any step in our recruitment process, you are encouraged to contact (208) 334-2263 (TTY/TTD: 711), or email [email protected].

Preference may be given to veterans who qualify under state and federal laws and regulations.