Historic Waikiki Grand Hotel Marks 60 Years With New Management

Waikīkī Grand Hotel Waikīkī Grand Hotel at Night Waikīkī Grand Hotel Rooftop Lanai

Hawaii property management veteran Mark Howard is focused on upgrades and re-engaging the local community.

We are committed to providing a genuine ‘sense of place’ with traditional Native Hawaiian hospitality as a foundation.” — Mark Howard

WAIKIKI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a postcard-perfect view of Waikiki Beach and Kapiolani Park, ideally situated near the makai end of Kapahulu Boulevard, the Waikiki Grand Hotel has a rich history dating back to 1963. As this local landmark celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, it is entering a new beginning as an elegant yet accessible boutique hotel.

Hawaiian American Realty, led by long-time Hawaii real estate broker Mark Howard, has been awarded the contract to direct management of front-desk and hotel operations for the Waikiki Grand Hotel AOAO.

“We are uniquely positioned to focus on the needs of Waikiki Grand Hotel owners and guests,” Howard said. “We are headquartered in Waikiki, live in Waikiki and 100% focused on Waikiki.”

Howard’s experience in the boutique hotel space will provide the greatest flexibility and agility in managing short-term rentals at the Waikiki Grand Hotel, adjusting for each owner’s unit configuration and each guest’s specific needs.

Hawaii American Realty is focused on meaningful and overdue improvements to the facility, including renovations and streamlining of the front desk, upgrading furniture and fixtures in units, including faster Wi-Fi and smart TVs. The company is also investing $40,000 to install a new, fully-integrated hotel card key system on their managed units. The company will also manage security and parking.

To support its expanded offerings, Hawaii American Realty will support eight full-time employees, and another 12 support staff. And Howard says he’s making a robust investment in his team.

“From the outset I wanted to provide decent wages—$20 to $25 an hour, including for cleaning staff— to support and show respect to our employees, and ensure they don’t have to juggle three part-time jobs in order to make a sustainable living,” Howard said.

“I want people to want to come to work, as it comes through in the service that they provide,” he added. “Our positions were filled within a week.”

Hawaiian American Realty is focused on supporting and engaging the local community in a meaningful way.

“We are committed to providing a genuine ‘sense of place’ with traditional Native Hawaiian hospitality as a foundation,” Howard said. “With guidance from the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association to provide weekly Hawaiian cultural activities and entertainment, ensure culturally appropriate Hawaiian décor—including replacing lobby plants with Native Hawaiian species—and integrating Hawaiian language into our vocabulary and signage.”

To celebrate the hotel’s 60th anniversary, Hawaiian American Realty is planning an intimate blessing in the coming weeks and an anniversary celebration in late September to honor the new beginnings at the Waikiki Grand Hotel.

“The area around the Waikiki Grand Hotel has tremendous history and character, including Kapiolani Park and Waikiki Walls, and we have a great relationship with our famed neighbors Hula’s and Teddy’s,” Howard said. “We even have an ancient stream in our basement.”

Howard says he hopes the Waikiki Grand Hotel will maintain its reputation as one of the gems of Honolulu, catering to people who want to experience something more authentic while visiting.

“The Waikiki Grand Hotel is a naturally welcoming place—our open lobby has no gate, no doors, nothing between it and Kapahulu Avenue,” he said. “I think our guests truly appreciate being so connected to the neighborhood and the people and culture of Hawaii.”

About the Waikiki Grand Hotel

Built in 1963, the Hawaii Grand Hotel was built by prominent Hawaii developer Kanae Kobayashi, who also built the Kobayashi Hotel in downtown Honolulu more than 70 years prior. Its architect was Ernest Hara, a Punahou and USC graduate who also designed the Queen Kapiolani, Hilo Hawaiian hotels. When the $114 million Waikiki Grand Hotel opened with predominantly Asian decor, its 172 rooms rented for $7.50 to $24 a night. For more information, visit www.waikikigrandhotel.com.

About Hawaii American Realty

Hawaiian American Realty, founded in 2009 by veteran island broker Mark Howard, understands the complexities and finer points of operating condotels, and prides itself on being able to service both owners and visitors, providing personalized service and a bespoke travel experience. For more information, visit www.shopoahuproperties.com.

Waikīkī Grand Hotel Aerial Video