Mindfulness for Men: Discovering the Key to Well-Being and Inner Balance Through Meditation
inHarmony’s tech promotes relaxation, accelerates muscle recovery and reduces anxiety to allow men to embrace their well-being this Men’s Mental Health Month.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, an average of six million males are diagnosed with depression in the United States. Between everyday stressors and diagnosable mental illness, inHarmony is on a direct mission to spread awareness of mental health in males, tackle it and revolutionize America’s approach to mental health through advanced technology, meditation and sound therapy.
June is the month to recognize Men’s Mental Health and the importance of incorporating the right practices into daily routines to live a happier, healthier lifestyle. The science behind male mental health is directly correlated to low levels of testerone that drop with age and eventually can lead to depression, stress and mood swings. Co-Founder of inHarmony and Vibroacoustic Therapist, Craig Goldberg understands this and explains how the importance of balancing your inner self with meditation is just as important as balancing your physical health with working out.
Meditation is a practice that has been used for centuries and integrating it into your fitness routine can have profound benefits that help both mental and physical health. Goldberg explains, “Just as protein shakes, massages, and stretching are regarded as crucial elements in aiding muscle recovery and overall physical health, meditation also plays an equally significant role in promoting mental and physical well-being. Meditation can alleviate mental health stressors and improve workouts and inHarmony makes it easy.” While protein shakes provide necessary nutrients, massage releases muscle tension, and stretching improves flexibility, meditation offers a unique avenue for calming the mind, reducing stress, and restoring focus, Vibroacoustic Therapy takes it one step further by resetting the nervous system and sending messages to every muscle to relax.
By incorporating regular meditation sessions into a fitness routine, individuals can enhance their recovery process, foster self-awareness, and cultivate a sense of inner peace that complements their physical efforts. For Craig, Meditation is a non-negotiable component of optimal recovery. Meditation stands as a key pillar, facilitating holistic rejuvenation and maximizing the benefits of an active lifestyle.
Goldberg states, “At first, I was a terrible meditator. I was always looking for ways to hack meditation and make it easier for consumers to access. I wanted a shortcut and I knew there was a way, which is how we came to the creation of inHarmony.”
inHarmony’s advanced technology offerings combine sound therapy and vibroacoustics to allow virtually any consumer to enter a meditative state in as little as 11 minutes with an inHarmony Sound Lounge, inHarmony Practitioner, inHarmony Meditation Cushion and the inHarmony: Music Meditation App which are crafted to powerfully shift your state of mind and can enhance mood, foster relaxation, and even boost hormone levels. The technology behind their products turns on the body's parasympathetic nervous system allowing heart rate, blood pressure, and muscle tension all to decrease. When done correctly, individuals can actually change the physical structure of your brain with a concept known as neuroplasticity.
With mental health being a primary focus for men, it’s clear that inHarmony’s incorporation of meditation would be a great addition into a daily regimen. Professional athletes such as Cody Crowley and Darren Waller use inHarmony technology regularly to optimize their performance. Other athletes who believe in meditation to improve focus and manage stress are LeBron James, Novack Djokovic and Tom Brady. These examples illustrate how professional athletes across different sports have recognized the value of meditation in improving their mental well-being and athletic performance.
“The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize America’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being by helping users reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep and mood, relieve muscle tension and chronic pain, and increase focus and mental clarity,” says Goldberg. “We are on a quest to make sure everyone on the planet has access to Vibroacoustic Therapy as we know how foundational these therapies can be for optimal human performance and living a healthy life.”
About inHarmony
inHarmony's Meditation tools are based on sound, vibration, and frequency; providing you with an experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. When inHarmony technology is paired with their app, you can customize the experience with different Music Meditations, allowing you to find the perfect balance for your needs. The combination of sound, frequency, and vibration unlocks reduced levels of pain, stress, and anxiety. Find your Harmony through inHarmony. Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com
Raquel Figlo
Raquel Figlo Public Relations
Raquel@RaquelFiglo.com