Stein Lake area fire remains manageable; more support for Nova Scotia planned

CANADA, June 2 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government is planning to send more fire crews and staff to Nova Scotia early next week to help combat forest fires.

“I thank New Brunswickers for being vigilant these past few days,” said Premier Blaine Higgs “Your vigilance has allowed us to shift resources to provide much needed assistance to our neighbours in Nova Scotia while we continue to monitor our situation in New Brunswick. We need people to continue being cautious in their outdoor activities, and we also encourage everyone to continue providing support to those impacted by the forest fires.”

Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development and other agencies continue to work on the Stein Lake area fire, which is 35 per cent contained, and to monitor the situation throughout the province.

New Brunswickers are reminded to abide by the provincewide burn ban this weekend as conditions remain extremely dry. Aircraft working in Nova Scotia can quickly be recalled if any weather change requires them to return to New Brunswick.

The public is encouraged to monitor the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development’s Forest Fire Watch page.

Speed limits on Highway 127 in Chamcook and Bocabec have returned to normal. Motorists should continue to exercise caution as fire crews and officials are still in the area.

Information about road closures in the area is also available online at 511 New Brunswick.

02-06-23