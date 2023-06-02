Submit Release
Reflex Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. (CSE: RFLX) (OTC: RFLXF) (FWB: HF2) (“Reflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) held on June 1, 2023, including:

  • the resolutions electing each of the Company’s four nominees as directors of the Company;
  • the resolutions approving the Company’s equity incentive plan and ratifying the awards previously issued thereunder; and
  • the resolution appointing Smythe LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to serve as auditor of the Company at the remuneration set by the directors,

were unanimously approved by the shareholders of the Company at the Meeting. A total of 4,831,301 (11.4%) of Reflex’s common shares were represented at the Meeting.

About Reflex Advanced Materials Corp.
Reflex Advanced Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration company based in British Columbia. Its objective is to locate and, if warranted, develop economic mineral properties in the strategic metals and advanced materials space. It is focused on improving domestic specialty mineral infrastructure efficiencies to meet surging national demand by North American manufacturers. The Company is working to advance its Ruby Graphite Project, located in Beaverhead County, Montana, and ZigZag Lake Lithium Property, located in Thunder Bay Mining Division, Crescent Lake Area, Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Paul Gorman
CEO & Director

Reflect Advanced Materials Corp.
info@reflexmaterials.com
Tel. (416-768-6101)
Suite 915-700 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8
Canada

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


