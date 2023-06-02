Historic Coronation Couture Exhibition at the Couture Pattern Museum Sparks Nationwide Interest
This exhibition wonderfully embodies our enduring mission - to preserve, promote and present the forgotten narratives of couture history through haute couture patterns from our collection.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, USA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Couture Pattern Museum saw an overwhelming response at Santa Barbara's June 1st Thursday Artwalk, drawing a vibrant and varied crowd of couture enthusiasts from across the nation, including as far-flung as Texas and Wisconsin. This fittingly bustling backdrop served as the stage for the grand final Coronation Couture exhibition, displaying Sir Norman Hartnell's meticulously crafted peeress's coronation robe and ball gown creations, interspersed with historic artifacts from Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 Coronation.
In commemoration of the Coronation Year, the museum achieved a significant landmark in couture history preservation - digitizing its complete collection of Sir Norman Hartnell's couture patterns. This collection, which now has a dedicated online space, includes the Coronation Robe and Coronation Gown, serving as a reflection of the rich heritage and superlative craftsmanship in couture design.
Reflecting on the milestone, Cara Austine, the Founder of the Couture Pattern Museum stated, "This exhibition wonderfully embodies our enduring mission - to preserve, promote and present the forgotten narratives of couture history through haute couture patterns from our collection."
The Coronation Robe, brilliantly designed by Sir Norman Hartnell for Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation, encapsulates a unique historical narrative. This iconic garment was conceived as a thoughtful response to the economic barriers faced by peeresses unable to afford traditional attire for the grand coronation ceremony.
Adding a hint of royal drama to this story is King Charles III's initial decree banning the Coronation Robe from his own coronation, potentially upending a tradition spanning back to medieval times. In a surprising twist, the King later reversed this decision, permitting the robes, though none were spotted at his ceremony.
In a bid to extend the reach of this exceptional collection and express its appreciation for its patrons, the Couture Pattern Museum is launching an online tour of the exhibition. For a donation of $19.99, this unique opportunity, previously reserved for its founding members and blog readers, is now available to the general public.
With its strong historical roots and a forward-looking approach, the Couture Pattern Museum provides an immersive journey into the fascinating narrative of couture pattern history. Through the Coronation Couture exhibition and the digitization of the Sir Norman Hartnell collection, these captivating stories will continue to ignite the imaginations of fashion and history enthusiasts alike.
