FCM Predicts Psychedelic Revolution In 2024: Urges Shareholders to Position MindMed for Success with a Reconstituted Board

/EIN News/ -- FCM Predicts That the Psychedelic Revolution Will Begin with the FDA’s Likely Groundbreaking Approval of the Drug MDMA, Which is Expected to Occur in the Second Half of 2024



Reiterates that MindMed Must Be Prepared to Leverage this Opportunity

FCM’s Plan Will Cut Excessive Spending and Focus Resources on its Flagship Drug LSD (MM-120)

FCM Plan Will Have MindMed Start Phase III for MM-120 by End of 2023 and Positioned to Complete FDA Approval By 2026

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCM MM Holdings, LLC (“FCM”), published an open letter to the shareholders of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (“MindMed”, the “Company”) from MindMed’s co-founder Dr. Scott Freeman. The letter highlights Dr. Freeman’s prediction that a revolution in psychedelic medicine will likely occur by the end of 2024, heralded by the FDA’s likely approval of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies’ (“MAPS”) drug, MDMA, for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Dr. Freeman emphasizes his belief that for MindMed to be able to fully participate in the coming psychedelic medicine revolution it must have a healthy balance sheet. FCM believes that by cutting costs and doubling-down MindMed’s investment in its flagship drug LSD (MM-120) this is achievable. FCM’s director candidates will work to place MindMed as the market leader in psychedelic medicine in 2024, ahead of the other competitor companies like Compass, ATAI, and GH Research. FCM’s director candidates have the expertise, experience, and leadership skills to take advantage of this tidal wave of change and help ensure MindMed is positioned for future success in the years to come.

The full text of Dr. Freeman’s letter is available here and below:

Dear Fellow MindMed Shareholders,

A revolution in the psychedelic sector seems imminent and I strongly believe that MindMed needs to be ready to capitalize on this groundbreaking opportunity. The Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (“MAPS”) is reportedly preparing to submit MDMA to the FDA by the end of 2023 and based on their published results that I have reviewed, I believe that MDMA will likely be approved by the FDA for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the second half of 2024. It is critical that MindMed be fully prepared to be part of this revolution and the increased potential value and opportunities in the psychedelic industry.

Under FCM’s plan, our director candidates will work to position MindMed as the market leader in psychedelic medicine, as companies like Compass and ATAI will likely also swiftly move to benefit from the increased interest and attention for psychedelic medicine should MDMA be approved in late 2024. I strongly believe that the FDA’s potential approval of MDMA will help open the door to bring LSD compounds, like MM-120, to millions of people with mental health disorders, which in turn will help establish MindMed’s market leadership. This is why I founded MindMed and why you invested.

I believe MindMed has an incredible opportunity to be well positioned for success, however its current management appears to be jeopardizing the Company’s future with excessive spending, outsized compensation, a botched regulatory strategy, and delayed clinical trials. MindMed has approximately $130 million of cash available, which we believe is enough capital to support the Company for at least three years if it were to focus its efforts on MM-120, MindMed’s flagship drug, and make sorely needed cost reductions. However, sell-side analysts are predicting that under the Company’s current clinical development path, along with other unnecessary spending, the Company’s cash will run out in 2024, and to survive MindMed will be forced to raise additional equity capital, resulting in the further dilution of existing shareholders. In our view, this will be a severe blow to MindMed at the most inopportune time; just before the likely FDA approval of MDMA and the beginnings of the psychedelic medicine revolution.

There is a path forward to right the ship and unlock MindMed’s true potential. FCM’s plan will cut general and administrative costs, mostly in the form of excess personnel and wasteful spending, and increase spending on MindMed’s core drug, MM-120. I have personally worked in biotechnology for 25 years and have developed drugs in “lean” times by making the company highly efficient. In my experience, this is achievable by completing ALL the important clinical work through contract research organizations, while minimizing company employees to just generally providing oversight of these efforts.

Based on my experience, MindMed’s aggregate spending is bloated at $66 million in 2022. In contrast, FCM has budgeted an estimated $39 million in annual operating expenses by keeping MindMed lean and efficient. This would help ensure that the Company has enough cash to start a Phase III study in 2023 (which we estimate the study can be completed by 2026). Additionally, our plan also calls for pursuing the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, which would allow LSD to be commercialized by 2026. If MindMed management contends otherwise, we believe it is likely because they have never successfully brought a drug to market, executed a Phase III study, or used the FDA accelerated approval pathway.

We strongly believe that MindMed needs the right leadership to get back on track and properly position itself for the future. In our view, MindMed has lost its way and shareholders cannot afford for MindMed to waste the amazing opportunity we have ALL dreamed about for years. We believe MindMed’s future starts with being true to its original vision to get LSD approved by the FDA for the benefit of millions with mental health disorders.

We urge shareholders to help put MindMed back on track by voting FOR the FCM director candidates who have confidence in their plan to drive shareholder value and are committed to putting you first. Do your part to turn MindMed around and vote the BLUE proxy card for Scott Freeman, Farzin Farzaneh, Vivek Jain and Alexander Wodka today.

Sincerely

/s/ Scott Freeman

Scott Freeman, MD

