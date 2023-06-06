Wencor extends channel partnership with Adams Rite Aerospace as exclusive Aftermarket Distributor

PEACHTREE CITY , GA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adams Rite Aerospace has extended its exclusive partnership with Wencor as its distributor supporting the commercial aftermarket in Europe, Middle East, the Americas, and Japan through a multiyear agreement.

The agreement includes the full range of Adams Rite solutions for the commercial aftermarket including cockpit security, lavatory products, and hardware.

Strategic Benefits for Customers

•Proven experience and technical support: Customers will continue buying Adams Rite products through Wencor’s reliable global distribution network

•New & improved offerings: The agreement includes expanded support of the full innovative suite of Adams Rite Touchfree™ lavatory products.

•Retrofit and program solutions: Wencor’s customized retrofit solutions enable seamless installation and support for operators seeking to improve fleet performance and reliability.

Management Perspective

“Wencor is proud to renew our partnership with Adams Rite Aerospace, which is an important part of Wencor’s market-leading Interiors portfolio including distribution, repair, and alternate material solutions” said Hunter Mitchem, Wencor President of Distribution and Operations.

Ali Dadvar, Vice President of Sales for Adams Rite Aerospace, noted, “Wencor shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Together, we will continue to offer the best solutions for hardware, cockpit security, and lavatory products to the commercial aviation industry.”

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in Aerospace and Defense for over 65 years, offering PMA design and development, CMM and DER repairs, Program Management & Services, Used Serviceable Material, Rotable Exchanges, as well as an extensive network of distribution solutions to help customers lower the cost of aircraft ownership while increasing reliability. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations, US and Foreign Militaries, and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates; Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Accessory Technologies, Aviatron, Fortner Engineering, PHS Aviation, Silver Wings Aerospace, Soundair Aviation Services, Aero-Glen International, ASC International and Kitco Defense. Wencor is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Alabama, California, Florida, New York, Texas, Vermont, Washington, Amsterdam, Singapore, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit www.wencor.com and follow Wencor on LinkedIn.

About Adams Rite

Starting in 1936 with latches for the Douglas DC-3, Adams Rite Aerospace, Inc. (ARA) began setting the standard for a complete range of innovative aircraft hardware. (ARA) designs and manufactures a wide variety of custom-engineered components and systems for use on commercial jet transports, regional jets, business jets and military aircraft. The group’s primary products are cockpit security systems specialized interior locks and latches, electro-mechanical controls, fluid controls, water faucets and systems, and oxygen products. From the initial design of each product, through qualification, certification, manufacturing and support, our customers always receive the finest solutions available, including rapid prototyping and customer engineered solution development.

Contacts:

WENCOR

sales@wencor.com

+1-678-490-0140

AOG: +1-888-864-0462

www.wencor.com

ADAMS RITE AEROSPACE

4141 North Palm Street

Fullerton, CA 92835

+1 714-278-6500

www.araero.com

