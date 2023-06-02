Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Exceptional Global Properties Auction at Sotheby’s New York on 14 June

Luxury Sporting Estate | Near Vienna, Austria Casa Oso Negro | Paradise Valley, Arizona Prime Golden Mile | Marbella, Spain Vollebak Island, Nova Scotia, Canada MIAMI, FL St. Regis Condo with 180-Degree Ocean Views | Miami, Fl

The sale includes over $166 million of luxury real estate spanning North America and Europe.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is pleased to release details of its Exceptional Global Properties auction, featuring a lineup of over $197 million of luxury real estate spanning the globe. The majority of properties will be offered with No Reserve, all closing in a live auction at Sotheby’s New York on 14 June. Buyers may also place their bids via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com from anywhere in the world.

Fifteen properties representing some of the finest luxury real estate in the world include Spain’s historic Granja de Mirabel, with its stunning mansion, chapels, and lush gardens, offering privacy, Gothic and Moorish design, and a rich history; discover Vollebak Island and seize the exclusive rights to Ingels' extraordinary design vision; the ultimate 143-hectare luxury sporting estate in the Austrian Alps, featuring a magnificent main house, guesthouse, sporting lodges, and outdoor amenities; and the ultimate dude ranch, a destination equestrian center, or an heirloom family estate at Headwaters Ranch, a 500-acre estate surrounded by state land and the best recreation Montana has to offer.

Properties are available for viewing on sothebys.com and conciergeauctions.com, and will be on display alongside Sotheby’s Luxury Week exhibitions of jewelry, watches, handbags, sneakers and more from 1–8 June.

Exceptional Global Properties Include:

Casa Oso Negro | Paradise Valley, Arizona

Bidding Opens 7 June

Artful living and extravagant entertaining await at Casa Oso Negro, a private paradise. Inspired by J. Paul Getty’s Roman 17th-century villa, La Posta Vecchia, the property is listed for $20 million and is scheduled to auction with a $12 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Frank Aazami and Cheryl Anderson of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located at 8100 North 68th Street, Casa Oso Negro awaits in the exclusive Camelback Country Club Estates neighborhood. Discover the two interior courtyards surrounded by the estate’s private architecture. Invite a crowd to the hand-tiled pool. Arched loggias also surround both courtyards, providing alfresco dining, cooking, and living areas. Craftsmanship from the library millwork to the coffered ceilings to the bookend marble floors, reveals itself at every turn. Whether looking for a private compound or a corporate hideaway resort, Casa Oso Negro is sure to impress.

Vollebak Island | Nova Scotia, Canada

Bidding Opens 8 June

Located off the coast of Nova Scotia, Vollebak Island is a pragmatic utopia, conceptualized by globally renowned architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), where the practicalities of everyday life are poetically resolved. Completely self-sufficient, the island boasts a diverse ecosystem of dense forests and over 11 acres of land to explore.

Never before offered for sale, Vollebak Island is set to be auctioned via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Scott and Angie Bryant of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada with an estimate of $5,000,000 to $10,000,000 USD.

Bidders will not only vie for the chance to own the majestic island, but will also be granted coveted and exclusive rights to Ingels’ design vision, with planning permission for those designs.

This is an extremely rare opportunity for the world's leading collectors of fine art and luxury to acquire and create a truly exceptional and sustainable retreat that is an extraordinary living piece of art, commissioned from one of today’s icons of architecture.

Vollebak Island is one of the world's most futuristic and imaginative concepts: an oasis and the ultimate showcase for Ingels’ ‘Plan for the Planet,’ intersecting the worlds of architecture, design, and art. Vollebak Island crystallizes his powerful vision of how we might live on this planet in self-sustaining, inspiring, and poetic ways. This is an unprecedented chance to experience Ingels’ unique creativity and vision on a domestic scale.

House of Cerruti | Biella, Piedmont, Italy

Bidding Opens 9 June

The spirit of the late Nino Cerruti, famed Italian designer and textile entrepreneur, endures in his historic home in the heart of Biella, Piedmont, a world-famous destination for its textile and wool industry and the real Made in Italy movement of Italian fashion. Never before offered for sale, the House of Cerruti is scheduled to auction with a €1.25 million Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Italy Sotheby’s International Realty.

“My grandfather was not just a fashion designer, he was a visionary,” stated Ian Cerruti, current homeowner. “His unique blend of Italian elegance and French style—along with his keen eye for detail, impeccable taste, and unwavering dedication to quality—is an essence that is not only captured in his designs, but in this home as well. As a piece of not only Cerruti history, but Italian history itself, we hope to see this environment inspire and influence its next owner for years to come."

Steeped in heritage and history, the bespoke estate offers the opportunity to take up the mantle of a truly timeless provenance. Three structures occupy this expansive, nearly 19-acre property in the Italian Alps, a famed get-away destination for Hollywood celebrities like Roman Polanski, Michael Douglas, and Jack Nicholson. From the nearly 200-year-old primary residence to the contemporary guest house to a cozy caretaker’s cottage, guests can enjoy a private retreat. The estate is ideal for large family gatherings or hosting friends. Enjoy the breathtaking views of expansive peaks in the distance from the multiple terraces. With on-property wine production capability, a quality glass of vino is always at hand. Idyllic fruit orchards and rose gardens dot the span of the grounds, adding to the distinct essence and historic allure the House of Cerruti has to offer.

Sterling Manor | Penticton, British Columbia, Canada

Bidding Opens 8 June

Amid the rolling landscapes of Okanagan Valley awaits Sterling Manor, a modern masterpiece estate. Listed for $15.5 million CAD, the property is scheduled to auction with No Reserve next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Natalie Benedet and Scott Ross of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.

The shores of Okanagan Lake, at the foot of the Naramata Bench, provides a picturesque backdrop for Sterling Manor. Envisioned as a modern castle, the home is a masterclass of architecture and interior design, with no expense spared and every luxury accounted for. The bespoke vertical entry gate hints at the opulence to come: follow the heated driveway to the sleek and modern exterior and enter the multi-award-winning interior design beyond. Craftsmanship, detail, and truly extraordinary finishes showcase the meticulous care in every inch of the three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom estate. Outdoors, no fewer than seven unique exterior spaces provide seamless outdoor entertaining, with main patios overlooking the Okanagan. A rotating vehicle display surrounded with black and verdant green marbles awaits just inside, and a stylish glass elevator beckons for further property exploration on all three levels. The svelte contemporary design of the chef’s kitchen incorporates over a half-million dollars of technology from La Cornue, Sub Zero and Gaggenau, including a commercial-grade La Cornue stove. Sleek glass staircases connect each level, where even more luxury finishes, from marble to hand-painted wallpaper and crystal light fixtures, make art of every-day living.

Prime Golden Mile | Marbella, Spain

Bidding Opens 7 June

Just minutes from top-tier hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants in Marbella lies Prime Golden Mile. Never before publicly listed for sale, the estate is set to auction with a pre-sale estimate of €8.5 million–€12.5 million. The auction will be conducted next month via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Marie Jose Aribit of Sotheby's International Realty Seville.

The estate is located in the Golden Mile, just minutes from renowned hotels, beach clubs, and restaurants in Marbella, such as the Puente Romano Hotel and Beach and Nobu Hotel. The surrounding area offers tranquility and seclusion, making it an ideal private retreat. Upon entering, the estate greets you with park-like gardens adorned with palm, cedar, and olive trees. The property provides views of the neighboring Mediterranean gardens and the Pueblo of Las Lomas. With a spacious main house and separate guest house, the estate is well-suited as a family compound or boutique hotel. The property features an inviting entrance, fountains, and a vaulted patio with a retractable glass roof, embodying the essence of the Mediterranean. Marble floors and columned corridors welcome natural light throughout. The estate comprises a main mansion and a guest house, each accompanied by a private swimming pool. A botanical garden area with a peaceful pond and cascading water feature adds to the ambiance. From this vantage point, views encompass the tropical vegetation of neighboring properties, a white Andalusian "Pueblo," and the sea beyond. The main house offers seven suites, including a primary apartment with a private terrace and sea views. The infinity pool and spa, tiled with a beautiful bronze mosaic, are surrounded by a teak deck. The guest house features four suites, a spacious double living room, a private pool, and three terraces suitable for outdoor dining on pleasant days.

448 Carley Brook Road | Northeast Pennsylvania Countryside

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for $1.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Devon LeCompte of Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty

Dolce Vita Ranch | West of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Bidding Opens 7 June

Listed for $7.59M. No Reserve.

Listed by Clay Bebee and Harlan Ray of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty

Headwaters Ranch | Near Bozeman, Montana

Bidding Opens 7 June

Listed for $12.9M. No Reserve.

Listed by Charlotte Durham of Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty

Palacio de Mirabel | Mirabel, Spain

Bidding Opens 8 June

Never Before publicly Listed for Sale. Pre-Sale Estimate: €4M–€8M.

Listed by Marie Jose Aribit of Sotheby’s International Realty Seville

155 Peacemaker Ridge Road | Ranches at Belt Creek, Montana

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for $4.499M. No Reserve.

Listed by Charlotte Durham of Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty

9703 Collins Avenue, Unit 700 | Miami, Florida

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for $9.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Joelle Oiknine of One Sotheby’s International Realty

2627 John Anderson Drive | Near Daytona Beach, Florida

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for $4.5M. Reserve $2.75M.

Listed by Patrick Meyer of One Sotheby’s International Realty

Luxury Sporting Estate | Near Vienna, Austria

Bidding Opens 8 June

Listed for €7M. Pre-Sale Estimate: €3.5M–€6M.

Listed by Michaela Orisich of Austria Sotheby’s International Realty

179 Rolling Hill Road | Skillman, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for $2.995M. No Reserve.

Listed by Linda Twining of Callaway Henderson Sotheby’s International Realty

40 Fernwood Road | Rural Sussex County, New Jersey

Bidding Opens 9 June

Listed for $3.95M. No Reserve.

Listed by Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ Exceptional Global Properties sale, the property will additionally be on view from 1–8 June during Sotheby’s Luxury Week, a sale series showcasing a curated selection of, Jewelry, Watches, Collector Cars, Designer Handbags, Sneakers, Wine & Whiskey and more – each a testament to the new definition of luxury and elevating luxury to the level of art.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.