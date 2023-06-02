Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,944 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Departure Of PUC Chairman Lake

June 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today accepted the resignation of Peter Lake as Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC). Lake has served as PUC Chairman since he was first appointed in April 2021, overseeing the implementation of bipartisan reforms to the Texas electric grid following Winter Storm Uri.  

“Peter Lake is a true public servant who stepped up during a critical time in our state to help rebuild not only the PUC, but Texans’ trust in those charged with providing reliable power,” said Governor Abbott. “With Lake at the helm of the PUC, we have ensured that no Texan has lost power due to the state grid since the 14 bipartisan reforms were passed and signed into law. I thank Lake for his service to Texas and his tireless work to secure and strengthen our state’s power grid.” 

The Governor will announce the new PUC Chairman in the coming days. 

Lake’s resignation as Chairman is effective immediately. He will continue to serve as PUC Commissioner until July 1, 2023. 

PUC regulates the state's electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. 

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Departure Of PUC Chairman Lake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more