Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,866 in the last 365 days.

Introduction of House Companion Bill to the Industrial Hemp Act of 2023 Aims to Boost Hemp Industry and Support American Farmers

Grain & Fiber Hemp Exemption Team of National Hemp Association, Agricultural Hemp Solutions & IND HEMP Celebrate Introduction of HR3755

/EIN News/ -- Washington DC, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C. - U.S. Representatives Matt Rosendale (R-MT-02) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA-06) jointly announced the introduction of a bipartisan House companion bill to the Industrial Hemp Act of 2023 (HR 3755). The bill aims to support farmers interested in participating in the hemp industry by reducing barriers and providing regulatory ease and clarity. The resurgence of hemp cultivation in the United States has made it crucial to alleviate unnecessary burdens on grain and fiber hemp growers, creating new economic opportunities for rural communities.

“Hemp is relatively easy to grow, resistant to pests that kill other crops, good for the soil, and is a high-yield product. All of these qualities make it attractive to farmers. It’s used to make a range of goods including biodegradable fibers and biofuels. Unfortunately, today these farmers face regulations that are a little outdated,” said Rep. Houlahan. “Chester and Berks Counties are home to dozens of Pennsylvania’s hemp farms, and on their behalf, I’m glad to introduce legislation to modernize regulation of this growing industry.”

The proposed legislation addresses the need to distinguish between hemp varieties grown for fiber or grain and those grown for cannabinoid/floral purposes. Erica Stark, Executive Director of the National Hemp Association, stated that the current regulatory framework makes it challenging for hemp to be integrated into common commodity crop rotations and for the industry to get to scale.

“Industrial hemp is a staple commodity crop for many Montana farmers,” said Rep Rosendale. “Unfortunately, burdensome regulations are preventing hardworking farmers from taking full advantage of this booming agricultural market. The bipartisan Industrial Hemp Act will remove red tape that’s holding the industry back and create good-paying jobs for the people of Montana.”

Courtney N. Moran, LL.M., Chief Legislative Strategist at Agricultural Hemp Solutions, highlighted the importance of regulatory ease and clarity for grain and fiber hemp. Moran stated that the Industrial Hemp Act of 2023, introduced by Representatives Rosendale and Houlahan, provides the necessary regulatory framework to bring these hemp varieties back into rotation, unleashing their full potential to benefit farmers, create domestic manufacturing jobs, and produce sustainable consumer goods. 

Morgan Tweet, Founder and CEO of IND HEMP, commended Representatives Rosendale and Houlahan for their leadership in introducing the legislation. Tweet stated that the proposed bill will streamline the regulatory landscape, reducing paperwork and fees for farmers and enable the development of local supply chains to bring hemp production closer to traditional agriculture.

The introduction of this bipartisan companion bill represents a significant step toward supporting farmers and fostering growth in the hemp industry. By reducing unnecessary obstacles and providing regulatory clarity, the proposed legislation aims to create a favorable environment for hemp farmers and contribute to the overall economic development of rural America.

Learn more and support this important legislation by taking action today! 

Attachment 


Erica Stark
National Hemp Association.org
610-468-2311
erica@nationalhempassociation.org

Courtney Moran
Agricultural Hemp Solutions
541-632-4367
courtney@agriculturalhempsolutions.com

Morgan Tweet
IND HEMP
303-887-1821
morgan@indhemp.com

You just read:

Introduction of House Companion Bill to the Industrial Hemp Act of 2023 Aims to Boost Hemp Industry and Support American Farmers

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more