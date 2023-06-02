Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,884 in the last 365 days.

Missing Person

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau
603-271-3361
June 2, 2023

Londonderry, NH – On June 2, 2023, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by Londonderry Police Deparment of missing a missing 66-year-old with dementia. Michael Fairbrother, of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, parked his vehicle on Mammoth Road in Londonderry at approximately 1:40 a.m. on June 2, 2023. While responding units conducted a search of the surrounding area, Hudson Fire Department was notified of an elderly male sitting on a stone wall on Chase Street in Hudson. It was confirmed that this individual was Fairbrother. Fairbrother was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center by Hudson Fire Department.

New Hampshire Fish and Game was assisted by Londonderry Police Department, Londonderry Fire Department, Londonderry A.L.E.R.T., New Hampshire State Police, including the NHSP Helicopter, WMUR News 9, the Southeastern New Hampshire Hazardous Material Mutual Aid District, who provided a command post and recovery station for responding units, and Hudson Fire and Police Departments.

You just read:

Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more