APEGA Congratulates Government on its Re-election and Highlights the Importance of Regulation

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) congratulates Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party on their recent success in the Alberta election. APEGA looks forward to continuing to collaborate with the government to further enhance the public’s trust in the high standards of the professions.



The government's commitment to promoting innovation and economic growth closely aligns with APEGA's core values and the work of our registrants. Our engineers and geoscientists have been key players in advancing Alberta’s economy in many emerging sectors. APEGA and all engineering regulators across Canada enforce title protection while recognizing the importance of cultivating an environment that encourages technological advancements while ensuring these advancements are developed and implemented responsibly.

Software engineering, in particular, has become an integral part of numerous industries, and as technology rapidly advances, the continued need for robust regulations, standards and title protection remains paramount. APEGA's regulation of software engineering is not new. Software engineering is one of more than 100 engineering disciplines—all regulated by APEGA. Regulation spans key areas, including licensing and registration, ethical and practice standards and continuing professional development. These regulatory measures safeguard the public by ensuring engineers have the necessary qualifications and expertise, along with continuous learning and professional growth.

“Software engineering continues to be a rapidly evolving field that influences almost every aspect of modern life,” said Jay Nagendran, registrar and chief executive officer at APEGA. “The public trusts the term ‘engineer.’ Ensuring only licensed professionals perform engineering fosters innovation and inspires confidence among consumers, businesses and stakeholders, and ensures professionals are held to the highest standards of excellence and ethics.”

APEGA believes a collaborative approach between the government, industry professionals and other regulatory bodies is key to maintaining a sustainable and prosperous ecosystem for software engineering. By fostering an environment of trust, innovation and accountability, APEGA remains committed to advancing that profession while protecting the public.

As the regulator of engineering and geoscience in Alberta for more than 100 years, APEGA continues to drive the province forward with courage and innovation. We are the largest regulator of self-regulated professionals in Western Canada, with more than 68,000 registrants who safeguard the public welfare and contribute significantly to Alberta’s economic success and quality of life.

