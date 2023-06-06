Agility Unveils Game-Changing Marketplace, Pioneering No-Code App Integrations
The Marketplace Will Enable Users to Forge Their Own Composable Tech Ecosystem
With the Agility Marketplace, marketers and digital leaders can now enhance their workflows and achieve remarkable results without the need for developers.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agility, the premium Content Platform, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its highly anticipated App Marketplace. This marketplace revolutionizes the way customers access and utilizes essential tools, providing a competitive edge in today's fast-paced digital landscape. With 10 apps already available and a total of 50 planned by the end of the year, Agility's Marketplace sets a new standard for composable solutions.
— Joel Varty, CTO
"We are excited to unveil the Agility App Marketplace, a game-changer for our customers," said Jina Zohori, Head of Customer Experience at Agility. "This launch represents a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed."
Agility's recently launched Marketplace offers a diverse range of no-code applications designed to enhance functionalities in areas such as analytics, personalization, search, CRM/marketing automation, translation, and more. By harnessing the power of these apps, users can seamlessly expand the capabilities of their instances without writing a single line of code.
"Our focus on APIs and SDKs, combined with these no-code apps, ensures a seamless integration experience for our customers with the tools that they rely on and trust," explained Joel Varty, CTO of Agility. "With the Agility Marketplace, marketers and digital leaders can now enhance their workflows and achieve remarkable results without the need for developers."
What sets Agility's Marketplace apart in the headless CMS space, is its dedication to delivering unique solutions based on customer feedback and requests. The apps Agility is prioritizing have all been requested by current customers to help transform their digital experiences. Unlike other platforms, Agility prioritizes the development of apps that address the specific needs of its users, providing a tailor-made, bespoke experience for every customer.
"Our commitment to offering unique solutions makes the expansion of our marketplace in 2023 an exciting opportunity for our customers," emphasized Jina Zohori. "We are determined to empower businesses with the essential tools they require to excel in their respective industries."
Agility's Marketplace launch is a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer success. With its user-centric approach, plug-and-play functionality, and growing collection of innovative apps, Agility solidifies its position as the go-to platform for businesses seeking cutting-edge content management solutions.
For more information about Agility and its App Marketplace, please visit: https://agilitycms.com/docs/apps
About Agility: Agility is a leading provider of Headless CMS solutions, offering businesses an ultimate content management system that is personalized, scalable, and future-proof. With its API-first approach and flexible architecture, Agility enables brands to effortlessly create and distribute captivating content across various channels. Their commitment to delivering personalized white-glove service and addressing unique challenges makes them the top choice for enterprise-level businesses in need of composable solutions. Experience the transformation of your content management strategy and the achievement of your business goals with Agility: Your Voice, Your Way.
