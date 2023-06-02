Intercash Hits Milestone: Over 500 Businesses Transformed with Custom Payment Solutions

Intercash, a leading provider of global payment solutions, has worked with over 500 businesses around the world. The agency offers customized payment solutions.

/EIN News/ -- London, England, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercash, a leading provider of global payment solutions, has achieved a remarkable milestone by serving over 500 businesses since its inception. The company's innovative approach to mass payments and payment card-issuing programs has made it a trusted partner for organizations worldwide.

With a focus on customization, reliability and innovation, Intercash has processed over $14 billion in funds and issued millions of cards. As the company continues to grow, it is expanding into new markets, particularly in Asia and the Middle East, to further enhance its global footprint and meet the evolving needs of businesses.

Customized Payment Solutions for Global Businesses

Intercash stands out in the payments industry by offering tailored payout solutions for businesses of all sizes. Through their comprehensive platform, they provide a wide range of options, including payment card-issuing programs, virtual cards, global bank transfers and even wearable NFC devices.

The company's expertise lies in simplifying the complexities of developing payment systems and card-issuing solutions, enabling businesses to focus on their growth while ensuring seamless payment experiences for employees and clients worldwide. Intercash's dedication to excellence has fostered enduring relationships with financial institutions and corporations in over 80 countries.

Leading the Industry with Card Issuing Expertise

At the core of Intercash's offerings is its proprietary card-issuing and management platform, PrepaidGate. This sophisticated platform empowers clients to independently control all aspects of their card programs, whether in digital, virtual or plastic form.

By providing end-to-end turnkey services, Intercash streamlines the process of creating and implementing payment cards, ensuring hassle-free experiences for businesses and their stakeholders. This commitment to innovation and adaptability has propelled Intercash to the forefront of the industry, as they consistently anticipate client needs and provide optimal solutions.

A Testament to Trust and Dedication

Intercash's success can be attributed to its unwavering dedication to clients and the enduring partnerships it has built over the years. Since its establishment in 2012, the company has remained a trusted leader by continuously refining its offerings to meet the evolving needs of businesses. CEO Aaron Gladman emphasizes the importance of each partnership, stating, "Working with over 500 businesses has been an enriching experience that has fueled our passion for innovation and excellence. It is a testament to the trust and confidence that these companies have placed in our services and solutions. We set out with a vision to empower businesses worldwide, and this milestone reaffirms that we are fulfilling our mission.”

Expansion into New Markets

Having already established themselves in the EU and UK, North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Intercash is actively seeking to develop a presence in new markets, particularly throughout Asia and the Middle East. By understanding the unique dynamics of these regions, the company aims to provide its full range of services and build strong local operations.

This expansion includes deploying on-site staff, sales representatives and operations personnel to better serve clients and establish a solid foundation for growth. Intercash's drive to succeed is fueled by the challenges they have overcome and their determination to empower businesses worldwide.

“Reaching this point has been an incredible journey, one that has been marked by perseverance, resilience, and a deep passion for what we do. It certainly hasn't been easy, but every challenge we encountered along the way has only fueled our determination to succeed,” says Gladman. “We are not just a faceless corporation, but a team of individuals who deeply understand the challenges and aspirations of businesses.”

Media Contact:

Name: Aaron Gladman

Email: info@intercash.com















