STEM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STEM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Stem securities: (a) pursuant and/or traceable to certain documents issued in connection with the merger consummated on April 28, 2021, by and among the Company, STPK Merger Sub Corp., and Stem, Inc., a private Delaware corporation; and/or (b) between March 4, 2021, and February 16, 2023, both dates inclusive.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 11, 2023
Learn more about your recoverable losses in STEM:
https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stem-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=40205&from=3

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Stem, Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for the deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem's and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem's software revenue did not makeup 100% of the Company's services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the offering documents and defendants public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Stem you have until July 11, 2023 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Stem securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the STEM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/stem-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?id=40205&from=3.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com


