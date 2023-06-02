FuelPositive Earns Best Places to Work Award by HRD Canada, Fostering Pride and Engagement

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (“FuelPositive” or the “Company”), a leading Green Ammonia company, is delighted to announce its recognition as a winner of the esteemed Best Places to Work award in 2023 by Human Resources Director Canada, the world’s leading independent HR publisher.



“We are immensely proud to be acknowledged as one of Canada's best places to work. This accolade underscores the tireless efforts and unwavering dedication of our employees to our company's mission and values. Our employees are the heart of our organization, and we are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace where they can thrive, learn, and grow," expressed Nelson Leite, Chief Operating Officer, with deep appreciation.

“FuelPositive remains dedicated to cultivating an inclusive culture where employees are engaged and contribute to the development of practical, clean, and sustainable emissions-free solutions. Being included in this esteemed list signifies our commitment to building a strong and vibrant organization," emphasized Cheryl Allen, Manager of Human Resources, highlighting the significance of the award.

“Understanding the needs and aspirations of our employees forms a crucial part of our HR strategy. After all, it is through their exceptional skills and behaviours that we achieve our desired outcomes," shared Maja Cekrlija, Senior Human Resources Consultant, underscoring the importance of employee satisfaction.

To view the complete list of winners and join us in celebrating the remarkable organizations recognized, please visit the following link: https://www.hcamag.com/ca/best-in-hr/best-places-to-work-in-canada-best-places-to-work-2023/445029

Luna Clifford, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, and Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair added, “FuelPositive is honoured by this recognition, which reflects our unwavering dedication to creating a workplace that fosters pride, engagement, and a sense of belonging. At the outset of the Company, we worked diligently to establish the mission and values for FuelPositive that would attract the most dedicated people from around the world! All of us remain committed to driving innovation, promoting sustainability, and lighting the way toward a brighter future.”

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of Green Ammonia.



By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now.



The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.



FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.



See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including the expected expenditures of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.



Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For HR enquiries, please contact:

hr@fuelpositive.com

For Investor enquiries, please contact:

Ian Clifford

Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair

info@fuelpositive.com

www.fuelpositive.com

United States & International

RB Milestone Group (RBMG)

fuelpositive@rbmilestone.com

Canada

Transcend Capital

et@transcendcapitalinc.com