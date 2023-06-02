The Aesthetic Academy by Dr. Swapna Shastri Launches to Train the Next Generation of Aesthetic Medical Professionals

/EIN News/ -- Miami, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida -

Dr. Shastri, an accomplished internal medicine physician and founder of the Made In Miami MD clinic located in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood announces the grand opening of The Aesthetic Academy. With over nine years of specialized experience in aesthetic medicine, Dr. Shastri designed the academy to offer rigorous, comprehensive training in aesthetic medical procedures, preparing the next generation of aesthetic medical professionals for successful careers in this fast-growing field.

The Aesthetic Academy by Dr. Shastri offers an extensive curriculum covering a wide range of topics, including basic anatomy and physiology, advanced techniques in injectables, and a host of other aesthetic procedures. It aims to bridge the gap between traditional medical education and the specialized knowledge required for modern aesthetic practices.

One of the standout features of The Aesthetic Academy is its focus on hands-on training. As Dr. Shastri understands that theoretical knowledge needs to be supplemented with practical skills, students will have opportunities to gain valuable real-world experience performing aesthetic procedures under expert supervision.

"Education and training are vital in aesthetic medicine, just as in any other branch of healthcare," said Dr. Shastri. "Our goal with The Aesthetic Academy is to raise the standard of education in this field and provide students with the robust training they need to succeed and make a genuine impact on their patients' lives."

The Aesthetic Academy by Dr. Shastri welcomes students from all backgrounds and levels of experience. Whether you are a beginner looking to explore a career in aesthetic medicine or an experienced practitioner seeking to refine your skills, The Aesthetic Academy provides a dynamic learning environment that fosters growth, innovation, and excellence.

The launch of The Aesthetic Academy is a significant addition to the world of aesthetic medicine education, setting a new standard for comprehensive, hands-on training in this expanding field.

About Dr. Shastri

Dr. Shastri is an internal medicine physician with over nine years of experience in the field of aesthetic medicine. She has dedicated his career to advancing the quality of aesthetic medical care through education, training, and innovation. Her commitment to raising the standards of the field has led to the establishment of The Aesthetic Academy. The Aesthetic Academy was started by Dr. Shastri to help bridge the gap for medical professionals between initial certification in injectable aesthetic training to feeling confident injecting and growing a lucrative business. There is a lack of direction and accessible mentorship based on safety, anatomy, and the newest injection techniques. In a very competitive field, Dr. Shastri's goal is to create an uplifting and supportive community of injectors who focus on best and natural patient outcomes.

