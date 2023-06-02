International Industry Leaders Convene at Global Insurance Symposium

- The premier three-day event featured industry-shaping insights for attendees -

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Global Insurance Symposium brought together industry and regulatory leaders from around the world for three days of collaboration, networking and learning in Des Moines, Iowa, – the hub of the U.S. insurance industry. With the theme of “Thriving in a Changing World,” 500 attendees participated in relevant panels, networking opportunities, breakout sessions and more, gaining valuable insight and direction.



“The Global Insurance Symposium offered industry expert speakers and attendees the ideal setting for collaborative efforts as we continue to strengthen the insurance industry heading into the future,” said Jay Byers, President & CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership. “Greater Des Moines is an insurance hub, and we were grateful to showcase the innovative work happening in this industry to a global audience.”

The 2023 Global Insurance Symposium, held in April, featured many notable panelists and featured presenters, offering education and networking opportunities to insurance, insurtech and startup representatives. Highlights from the premier event included:

InsurTech Founder Panel – led by Manish Bhatt , CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Life; Bill Suneson , CEO of Bindable; and Brent Williams , Founder, CEO and President of Benekiva

, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum Life; , CEO of Bindable; and , Founder, CEO and President of Benekiva Commissioners Panel – moderated by Patrick Hughes , Partner of Faegre Drinker; panelists include Jim Donelon , Insurance Commissioner of Louisiana, Nathan Houdek , Commissioner of Insurance, Wisconsin; Mike Kriedler , Insurance Commissioner of Washington; and Andy Mais , Insurance Commissioner of Connecticut

, Partner of Faegre Drinker; panelists include , Insurance Commissioner of Louisiana, , Commissioner of Insurance, Wisconsin; , Insurance Commissioner of Washington; and , Insurance Commissioner of Connecticut Global Panel – moderated by Christine Holmes , Partner, EY; panelists included Petra Hielkema , Chairperson of EIOPA; John Huff , CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers; Susan Neely , President and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and Michael Cosendine , CEO of NAIC

, Partner, EY; panelists included , Chairperson of EIOPA; , CEO of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers; , President and CEO of the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and , CEO of NAIC CEO Panel – moderated by Doug Ommen , Insurance Commissioner of Iowa; panelists include Anant Bhalla , CEO and President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company; Jeff Dailey , Chairman of Farmers Insurance; Kendall Jones , President and CEO of ProAg; and Tom Swank , Chairman & CEO of American Enterprise Group

, Insurance Commissioner of Iowa; panelists include , CEO and President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company; , Chairman of Farmers Insurance; , President and CEO of ProAg; and , Chairman & CEO of American Enterprise Group Global Insurance Accelerator Demo Day

Student Case Study Competition

The Global Insurance Symposium’s opening and closing remarks were delivered by co-chairs Jason Gross, Vice President & Head of Platform for ManchesterStory and Aaron Pearce, General Counsel for Berkley Agribusiness and Continental Western Group. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the event’s welcome remarks. This year’s featured global keynote speakers were Lard Friese, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Aegon N.V., Will Fuller, President and CEO of Transamerica, and Peter Gailliot, Managing Director, Global CIO of the Financial Institutions Group (FIG) and Head of Fixed Income FIG Portfolio Management at BlackRock.

About the Global Insurance Symposium:

Since its inception in 2014, the Global Insurance Symposium has hosted thousands of leading insurance and financial service professionals and regulatory authorities. During the GIS three-day event, attendees hear from the world's most renowned insurance experts and interact with fellow insurance industry colleagues from around the globe. The Global Insurance Symposium is presented by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the Iowa Insurance Division, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and members of the Iowa insurance industry. For more information, please visit: globalinsurancesymposium.com.

