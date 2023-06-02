Sony Corporation of America Provides Nearly $50,000 in Support to Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has long provided integrated substance use and mental health care to help veterans and active military personnel who have co-occurring conditions.

Philanthropic gift will benefit veterans in need of treatment for substance use disorder and support the Foundation’s Children’s Program

CENTER CITY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation—the nation's leading nonprofit system of substance use disorder treatment, mental health care, recovery resources and related prevention and education services—has received approximately $50,000 in grant funds and product donations from Sony Corporation of America to provide patient aid to military veterans seeking care and technology enhancements for the Foundation’s Children’s Program.

“As a veteran myself, I know the challenges faced when returning from assignment to our communities. We must do everything we can to remove barriers and improve access to care for our veterans and their families. They are the true patriots among us,” said Alta DeRoo, MD, chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. “One of the biggest concerns raised by our patients and their families remains covering the cost of care. Patient aid can be a lifeline for families at this crucial time. We are so grateful for what this support from the Sony Corporation of America can do.”

More than 46 million Americans struggle with a substance use disorder and, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more than one in 10 veterans have been formally diagnosed with a substance use disorder. The veteran population is also greatly impacted by several critical issues related to substance use, such as pain, suicide risk, and trauma. The demand for quality, evidence-based substance use and mental health treatment has never been greater.

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has long provided integrated substance use and mental health care to help veterans and active military personnel who have co-occurring conditions. In addition, the nonprofit publishes books specifically for that population and collaborates directly with some military branches providing targeted services and professional education. This support from the Sony Corporation of America will help Hazelden Betty Ford offer its comprehensive, evidence-based care—combining psycho-social therapies and counseling with medicine and peer support—to help even more veterans and families reclaim their lives and thrive in recovery.

“Sony Corporation of America is proud to support the impactful work of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Our partnership will enable them to continue to provide our nation’s veterans, service members, and their families with the critical care and support services they need to lead stable and healthy lives,” said Karen Kelso, vice president of corporate social responsibility and social impact at Sony Corporation of America.

In addition to the philanthropic grant funding, the Sony Corporation of America donated electronics and equipment to support participants and clinicians in Hazelden Betty Ford’s Children’s Program and several sets of hearing aids for veterans who could benefit from them while they are in treatment.

Sony Corporation of America engages in social contribution activities around the world by making the most of its products, content, and technologies as well as the strengths of its employees and partnerships.

“We are grateful to corporate partners like the Sony Corporation of America, who recognize a need and understand the power of their giving to help others, especially those individuals who have served our country in the Armed Forces and need support and understanding as they reacclimate to their lives at home,” says David Wilke, chief development officer at Hazelden Betty Ford. “This gift will make a difference for veterans who need assistance to live healthier, more fulfilling lives free from addiction.”

Interested in learning more about how you or your corporation can partner with us to make a difference for those who need and deserve the care and support offered by Hazelden Betty Ford? Contact Matt Coleman, national director of development, at mcoleman@hazeldenbettyford.org.

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

Harnessing science, love and the wisdom of lived experience, the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for families and communities affected by substance use and mental health conditions. As the nation’s foremost nonprofit provider of comprehensive behavioral health care, the Foundation leads the way in helping society rise above stigma and overcome addiction. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation now has treatment centers and telehealth services nationwide as well as a network of collaborators throughout health care. Charitable support and a commitment to innovation drive ongoing advances in care, research, programs and services to impact more lives. In addition to clinical care, Hazelden Betty Ford encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, a research center, thought leadership and advocacy, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children—with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in all of its endeavors. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org.

About Sony Corporation of America

Sony Corporation of America, located in New York, NY, is the U.S. headquarters of Sony Group Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan. Sony's principal U.S. businesses include Sony Electronics Inc., Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC, Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Music Publishing LLC and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. With some 900 million Sony devices in hands and homes worldwide today, a vast array of Sony movies, television shows and music, and the PlayStation Network, Sony creates and delivers more entertainment experiences to more people than anyone else on earth. To learn more: www.sony.com/en.