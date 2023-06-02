Submit Release
Destroyed by fire in 2020, The Cheel restaurant in Thiensville receives $250K state grant to rebuild

When The Cheel, a popular Nepalese restaurant in Thiensville, was destroyed by a fire on Nov. 8, 2020, the owner and chef Barkha Limbu Daily vowed to rebuild the restaurant.
It hasn’t happened yet, but plans are now on track to continue rebuilding thanks to a $250,000 boost from the state.

The Cheel was just awarded a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help rebuild its restaurant, according to a news release from the WEDC.

Reconstruction plans for the new restaurant include an expanded dining room, a patio, event space and an area for live music.

