Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,927 in the last 365 days.

What to Expect from Five More Years of President Erdoğan in Türkiye

Last Sunday, Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan secured another five years in office after winning the presidential runoff election against the opposition candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. While the election was one of the most closely fought in Turkish history, the runoff was a decisive loss for the opposition, which garnered 48 per cent of the vote to Erdoğan’s 52 per cent. Erdoğan is now poised to preside over a pivotal five years for Türkiye. The country faces numerous domestic challenges, including a looming economic crisis and the continued fallout from devastating earthquakes in February. It also has sought to carve out a decisive role for itself in an increasingly unstable world order.

This week on War & Peace, Olga Oliker is joined by Crisis Group’s Türkiye Project Director Nigar Göksel to talk about how the election unfolded and what to expect from President Erdoğan’s next term. They discuss key factors behind Erdoğan’s win and why the opposition ultimately failed to garner the votes to win. They also talk about the popularity of nationalist parties and the overall mood among voters in the country. Finally, they ask how Türkiye’s domestic and foreign policy might evolve in the months and years to come, and how the country’s assertiveness on the global stage will shape its relations with its Western and non-Western partners.


Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

For more in-depth analysis of the topics discussed in this episode, check out our Türkiye regional page.

You just read:

What to Expect from Five More Years of President Erdoğan in Türkiye

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more