LUISA PLANCHER: A RELIGIOUS PARADISE
Luisa Plancher will motivate readers to promote religious freedom all across the world.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Luisa Plancher is thrilled to share her book, "The Strength of the Nation," with all readers around the globe. She dedicated this book to President Donald Trump in an effort to restore America's greatness. The book consists of thirty-three episodes in which Luisa, who poses as an angel of the Lord, creates a religious paradise in which the United States inspires religious freedom around the world.
A customer named Aaron left a review on Amazon and tells readers that he enjoys reading the book, "The Strength of the Nation," because the author makes one understand the importance of patriotism, the role of the state, and why people should put God before all their plans. "This book will open your eyes to state affairs and why nations either grow or fail. The language in the book is easy to understand and the tone the author uses is friendly. I appreciate the facts in the book and the many historical lessons shared." he added.
Luisa Mirella Plancher was born in Italy. She was given the opportunity to study and moved to the United States of America after the country assisted her in obtaining a degree in Education and became a school teacher. Plancher also earned a degree in Political Science, where she pursued a career in social work and found her passion in writing in the 1980s. She is dedicated to expanding the concept that she is working on, "To make America great again, and keep it become even greater."
Know more about Luisa Plancher and her interviews on YouTube and know why the book, "The Strength of the Nation' is a must-have. Now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital bookstores worldwide.
Other