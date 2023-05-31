- Docket Number:
- FDA-2018-D-1774
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Devices and Radiological Health
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The purpose of this guidance document is to provide an overview of the mechanisms available to submitters through which they can request feedback in writing or during a meeting with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding potential or planned medical device Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) applications, Premarket Approval (PMA) applications, Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE) applications, Evaluation of Automatic Class III Designations (De Novo requests), Premarket Notification (510(k)) Submissions, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Waiver by Applications (CW), Dual 510(k) and CLIA Waiver by Application Submissions (Duals), Accessory Classification Requests, and certain Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs) and Biologics License Applications (BLAs) submitted to the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)) (specifically, INDs and BLAs for devices that are regulated as biological products under section 351 of the Public Health Service (PHS) Act).
